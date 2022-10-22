Monday, October 24, 2022
Sports

Cross-Country Road to State Begins

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The first state titles of the 2022-23 high school sports year will be in sight for those who advance past the regional finals, which will be held on Monday and Tuesday. There’s also Game 4 of the ALCS on Sunday and perhaps a Game 5 on Monday if needed. If that’s not enough, there’s also the final week of high school volleyball getting underway along with both the Texans and Cowboys playing on the same station on Sunday afternoon, which will give the remote a needed break.

Sunday: A big day of sports kicks off at 12:00pm when the Cowboys return starting QB Dak Prescott into the lineup for a matchup against the visiting Lions. KHOU11 will have the game live and will carry right into the 3:05pm game as the Texans return from their bye to visit the Raiders out in Las Vegas. 

The day concludes when the Astros face the Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. Houston, which won the first two games of the series, could have a chance to close things out and win its third American League pennant since 2017.TBS will air the game live beginning at 7:07pm.

Monday: If necessary, Game 5 of the ALCS will start at 4:07pm.

La Marque’s cross-country team will compete in the 4A Region IV meet that will be held at the campus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Texas City girls’ golf team will be among those who will begin their fall schedule when the Stings participate in a meet at Moody Gardens that will be hosted by Galveston Ball.

The Rockets will host the Jazz at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The final week of the high school volleyball regular season begins with Dickinson at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Clear Creek, Brazoswood at Clear Springs and Hitchcock at East Bernard at 6:00pm. La Porte at Friendswood, Angleton at Galveston Ball, La Marque at Iowa Colony and Manvel at Santa Fe each start at 6:30pm.

Nine of the area’s schools will be among the teams taking part in the 5A and 6A Region III cross-country meet, which will be held at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park on the campus of Sam Houston State University.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

