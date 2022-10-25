This Schedule Needs a Bigger Boat

On top of hosting the World Series, the area will also have high school football, volleyball and girls basketball along with swimming. There’s also the Rockets and a huge Saturday of college football, so there’s no excuse for not being entertained this weekend.

Wednesday: Clear Brook visits Clear Creek in a midway swimming meet that starts at 5:00pm.

The Rockets head out west to face the Jazz beginning at 8:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 7:30pm.

Thursday: The lights are on as Clear Falls takes on Clear Lake at 7:00pm out at Challenger/Columbia Stadium.

In swimming, Clear Lake and Porter are part of a meet at Clear Falls beginning at 6:00pm.

Friday: Game 1 of the World Series gets underway as the Astros host the Phillies. Fox26 will have coverage but as of Monday’s press deadline, a start time had not been announced.

The next to last week of high school football’s regular season will have Clear Springs at Clear Brook (Challenger/Columbia), Dickinson at Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial), Houston Northside at Galveston Ball, La Marque at Brookshire Royal and Santa Fe at Texas City (Victory Sports Network will air the game online) each starting at 7:00pm. State-ranked Hitchcock ends its regular season with a trip to Halletsville at 7:30pm.

Angleton will host the Surfside Splash swimming event at 1:00pm with Clear Springs and Texas City among the schools participating.

There will be a pair of volleyball matches with Friendswood at Clear Falls starting at 4:15pm and Manvel at Clear Creek starting at 4:30pm.

The Rockets visit the Trail Blazers beginning at 9:00pm with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting its pregame coverage at 8:30pm.

Saturday: Game 2 of the World Series gets underway as the Astros host the Phillies. Fox26 will have coverage but as of Monday’s press deadline, a start time had not been announced.

The first high school girls basketball scrimmages of the season begin with Clear Creek at Alvin starting at 8:00pm with Texas City at Clear Falls at 9:00am and Danbury at Hitchcock at 11:00am. State-ranked Clear Brook at North Shore had not announced a start time for its scrimmage.

The college football schedule gets underway at 11:00am with South Florida at Houston (ESPN2) and North Carolina-Charlotte at Rice (ESPN3) at 1:00pm. Tennessee-Martin at Houston Christian (ESPN+), Utah Tech at Stephen F. Austin (ESPN+), Lincoln University at Texas Southern, and Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View are each start at 2:00pm starts, while Nicholls at Lamar (ESPN3) starts at 3:00pm. Mississippi at Texas A&M (SEC Network) and Baylor at Texas Tech (ESPN2) start at 6:30pm, while Sam Houston State at Tarleton (ESPN+) kicks off at 7:00pm.