Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » This Schedule Needs a Bigger Boat
Sports

This Schedule Needs a Bigger Boat

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

On top of hosting the World Series, the area will also have high school football, volleyball and girls basketball along with swimming. There’s also the Rockets and a huge Saturday of college football, so there’s no excuse for not being entertained this weekend.

Wednesday: Clear Brook visits Clear Creek in a midway swimming meet that starts at 5:00pm.

The Rockets head out west to face the Jazz beginning at 8:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 7:30pm.

Thursday: The lights are on as Clear Falls takes on Clear Lake at 7:00pm out at Challenger/Columbia Stadium.

In swimming, Clear Lake and Porter are part of a meet at Clear Falls beginning at 6:00pm.

Friday: Game 1 of the World Series gets underway as the Astros host the Phillies. Fox26 will have coverage but as of Monday’s press deadline, a start time had not been announced.

The next to last week of high school football’s regular season will have Clear Springs at Clear Brook (Challenger/Columbia), Dickinson at Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial), Houston Northside at Galveston Ball, La Marque at Brookshire Royal and Santa Fe at Texas City (Victory Sports Network will air the game online) each starting at 7:00pm. State-ranked Hitchcock ends its regular season with a trip to Halletsville at 7:30pm.

Angleton will host the Surfside Splash swimming event at 1:00pm with Clear Springs and Texas City among the schools participating.

There will be a pair of volleyball matches with Friendswood at Clear Falls starting at 4:15pm and Manvel at Clear Creek starting at 4:30pm.

The Rockets visit the Trail Blazers beginning at 9:00pm with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting its pregame coverage at 8:30pm.

Saturday: Game 2 of the World Series gets underway as the Astros host the Phillies. Fox26 will have coverage but as of Monday’s press deadline, a start time had not been announced.

The first high school girls basketball scrimmages of the season begin with Clear Creek at Alvin starting at 8:00pm with Texas City at Clear Falls at 9:00am and Danbury at Hitchcock at 11:00am. State-ranked Clear Brook at North Shore had not announced a start time for its scrimmage.

The college football schedule gets underway at 11:00am with South Florida at Houston (ESPN2) and North Carolina-Charlotte at Rice (ESPN3) at 1:00pm. Tennessee-Martin at Houston Christian (ESPN+), Utah Tech at Stephen F. Austin (ESPN+), Lincoln University at Texas Southern, and Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View are each start at 2:00pm starts, while Nicholls at Lamar (ESPN3) starts at 3:00pm. Mississippi at Texas A&M (SEC Network) and Baylor at Texas Tech (ESPN2) start at 6:30pm, while Sam Houston State at Tarleton (ESPN+) kicks off at 7:00pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Congrats to Clear Falls volleyball coach Allison Williams

Cross-Country Road to State Begins

Area’s Hoops Dominance Shines in Initial TABC Polls

Best Week of the Year. Period

Texas City tennis

Playoff Bids on the Line for Volleyball

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close