World Series Swings to Philly

After hosting the first two games of the World Series, the Astros play the part of visitors as they travel to Citizens Bank Park to take on the Phillies for Games 3,4 and (if necessary) 5. The new week opens with both the Texans and Cowboys in action with only one team assured of being watched by the majority of area fans.

Wednesday: The Astros and Phillies square off in Game 5 of the World Series, where the scenario of a championship clinching win could be in play. KRIV26 will have the game starting at 7:03pm.

Texas City will host Galveston Ball and Baytown Sterling for a swim meet at Doyle Natatorium at 5:30pm.

The Rockets return home to face the Clippers beginning at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Thursday: Philadelphia v. Houston continues at NRG Stadium as the undefeated Eagles soar into town to take on a Texans team that looked flat in Sunday’s loss to the Titans. The Amazon Prime Network broadcast will kick off at 7:15pm.

A busy swimming schedule will have Clear Springs at the Clear Lake Dual Meet at 5:00pm, while Foster at Clear Falls and Barbers Hill at Friendswood each begin at 6:00pm.

Friday: If necessary, Game 6 of the World Series comes back to Minute Maid Park. KRIV26 will have the game (again, if necessary) at 7:03pm.

The final Friday of the high school football regular season will have Dickinson at Clear Brook (Challenger/Columbia), Clear Falls at Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial), Magnolia West at Friendswood, Sealy at La Marque, Fort Bend Willowridge at Santa Fe and Texas City at Nederland each kicking off at 7:00pm.

While football ends, girls high school basketball begins with state-ranked Clear Brook at Shadow Creek at 5:00pm, followed by La Marque at Galveston Ball at 6:00pm. Dickinson at Houston Christian starts at 6:30pm, with Houston Memorial at Clear Creek, La Porte at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Ridge Point, Crosby at Friendswood, Santa Fe at Brazoswood and Pasadena at Texas City each starting at 7:00pm.

Clear Falls will host its annual CFISD Diving Invitational. The two-day event starts at 5:00pm and concludes at 10:00am on Saturday.

There’s also room for college football as Rice hosts Texas-El Paso starting at 6:00pm. The game will be aired on CBS Sports Network.

Saturday: If it comes down to Game 7 to decide if the Phillies or Astros win the World Series, it will be aired on KRIV26 starting at 7:03pm.

Galveston Ball looks to complete an undefeated regular season as the Tors — who have allowed just 14 points this season — visit Houston Wisdom at 1:00pm.

A host of area boys’ high school basketball scrimmages dot the schedule as Clear Creek at Pearland start at 8:00am. Texas City at C.E. King begin at 9:00am, while Clear Brook at Pasadena Memorial, Pasadena at Clear Springs and state-ranked La Marque at Mayde Creek are each 10:00am starts. Friendswood’s scrimmage at Fort Bend Clements had not announced its start time as of Monday.

A busy schedule of college football begins with Florida at Texas A&M (ESPN) at 11:00am, followed by Baylor at Oklahoma (ESPN+) and Houston Christian at Incarnate Word (ESPN+) starting at 2:00pm. Texas at #13 Kansas State (FS1), Jackson State at Texas Southern (ESPN+) and Houston at SMU (NFL Network) kick off at 6:00pm. Alcorn State at Prairie View (ESPN+) wraps up the day at 6:30pm.