Thursday, November 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » World Series Swings to Philly
Sports

World Series Swings to Philly

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

After hosting the first two games of the World Series, the Astros play the part of visitors as they travel to Citizens Bank Park to take on the Phillies for Games 3,4 and (if necessary) 5. The new week opens with both the Texans and Cowboys in action with only one team assured of being watched by the majority of area fans.

Wednesday: The Astros and Phillies square off in Game 5 of the World Series, where the scenario of a championship clinching win could be in play. KRIV26 will have the game starting at 7:03pm.

Texas City will host Galveston Ball and Baytown Sterling for a swim meet at Doyle Natatorium at 5:30pm.

The Rockets return home to face the Clippers beginning at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Thursday: Philadelphia v. Houston continues at NRG Stadium as the undefeated Eagles soar into town to take on a Texans team that looked flat in Sunday’s loss to the Titans. The Amazon Prime Network broadcast will kick off at 7:15pm.

A busy swimming schedule will have Clear Springs at the Clear Lake Dual Meet at 5:00pm, while Foster at Clear Falls and Barbers Hill at Friendswood each begin at 6:00pm.

Friday: If necessary, Game 6 of the World Series comes back to Minute Maid Park. KRIV26 will have the game (again, if necessary) at 7:03pm.

The final Friday of the high school football regular season will have Dickinson at Clear Brook (Challenger/Columbia), Clear Falls at Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial), Magnolia West at Friendswood, Sealy at La Marque, Fort Bend Willowridge at Santa Fe and Texas City at Nederland each kicking off at 7:00pm.

While football ends, girls high school basketball begins with state-ranked Clear Brook at Shadow Creek at 5:00pm, followed by La Marque at Galveston Ball at 6:00pm. Dickinson at Houston Christian starts at 6:30pm, with Houston Memorial at Clear Creek, La Porte at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Ridge Point, Crosby at Friendswood, Santa Fe at Brazoswood and Pasadena at Texas City each starting at 7:00pm.

Clear Falls will host its annual CFISD Diving Invitational. The two-day event starts at 5:00pm and concludes at 10:00am on Saturday.

There’s also room for college football as Rice hosts Texas-El Paso starting at 6:00pm. The game will be aired on CBS Sports Network.

Saturday: If it comes down to Game 7 to decide if the Phillies or Astros win the World Series, it will be aired on KRIV26 starting at 7:03pm.

Galveston Ball looks to complete an undefeated regular season as the Tors — who have allowed just 14 points this season — visit Houston Wisdom at 1:00pm.

A host of area boys’ high school basketball scrimmages dot the schedule as Clear Creek at Pearland start at 8:00am. Texas City at C.E. King begin at 9:00am, while Clear Brook at Pasadena Memorial, Pasadena at Clear Springs and state-ranked La Marque at Mayde Creek are each 10:00am starts. Friendswood’s scrimmage at Fort Bend Clements had not announced its start time as of Monday.

A busy schedule of college football begins with Florida at Texas A&M (ESPN) at 11:00am, followed by Baylor at Oklahoma (ESPN+) and Houston Christian at Incarnate Word (ESPN+) starting at 2:00pm. Texas at #13 Kansas State (FS1), Jackson State at Texas Southern (ESPN+) and Houston at SMU (NFL Network) kick off at 6:00pm. Alcorn State at Prairie View (ESPN+) wraps up the day at 6:30pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Clear Brook’s Laura Jones

World Series Swings to Philly

Congrats to Clear Falls volleyball coach Allison Williams

This Schedule Needs a Bigger Boat

Cross-Country Road to State Begins

Area’s Hoops Dominance Shines in Initial TABC Polls

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close