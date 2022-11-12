Sunday, November 13, 2022
Hoop it Up to Start the Week

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

The Astros hangover has past, and as Thanksgiving draws closer, it means more high school basketball to open the week.

Sunday: The Texans are on the road to take on the surprising Giants at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have the game live.

The Cowboys will look to sink the Packers’ season into a deeper freeze when the two play at Green Bay beginning at 3:25pm. The game will on KRIV26.

Monday: There’s one boys’ basketball game on the slate as Houston Waltrip visits state-ranked La Marque at 7:00pm. In girls’ hoops, Clear Springs hits the road to face Katy Seven Lakes at 7:00pm.

The Rockets welcome the Clippers to Toyota Center at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Tuesday: The boys’ high school basketball schedule will have Clear Brook at Cy Falls, Channelview at Clear Creek, Sterling at Clear Falls, Pasadena Memorial at Clear Springs and Texas City at Houston Legacy each starting at 7:00pm. Friendswood at Terry gets underway at 7:30pm.

On the girls’ basketball side of the street, Eisenhower at La Marque starts at 5:00pm, followed by Hitchcock at Ridge Point at 6:00pm. Clear Falls at Manvel, Dickinson at Atascocita, Columbia at Santa Fe and Brazoswood at Texas City start at 7:00pm, while Friendswood at state-ranked Clear Brook starts at 7:30pm.

Texas City’s boys’ golf team will host a meet at Bayou Golf Club.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

