Hoop it Up to Start the Week

The Astros hangover has past, and as Thanksgiving draws closer, it means more high school basketball to open the week.

Sunday: The Texans are on the road to take on the surprising Giants at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have the game live.

The Cowboys will look to sink the Packers’ season into a deeper freeze when the two play at Green Bay beginning at 3:25pm. The game will on KRIV26.

Monday: There’s one boys’ basketball game on the slate as Houston Waltrip visits state-ranked La Marque at 7:00pm. In girls’ hoops, Clear Springs hits the road to face Katy Seven Lakes at 7:00pm.

The Rockets welcome the Clippers to Toyota Center at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Tuesday: The boys’ high school basketball schedule will have Clear Brook at Cy Falls, Channelview at Clear Creek, Sterling at Clear Falls, Pasadena Memorial at Clear Springs and Texas City at Houston Legacy each starting at 7:00pm. Friendswood at Terry gets underway at 7:30pm.

On the girls’ basketball side of the street, Eisenhower at La Marque starts at 5:00pm, followed by Hitchcock at Ridge Point at 6:00pm. Clear Falls at Manvel, Dickinson at Atascocita, Columbia at Santa Fe and Brazoswood at Texas City start at 7:00pm, while Friendswood at state-ranked Clear Brook starts at 7:30pm.

Texas City’s boys’ golf team will host a meet at Bayou Golf Club.