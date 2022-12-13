Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Friendswood Athletes do Double Duty

It’s not about playing just one sport for these members of the Friendswood girls’ basketball team, as this group of seven are making the transition from a playoff run with the Mustangs’ volleyball squad. They will be in district action on Friday when they visit La Porte at 7:00pm.

