LOCAL SCHEDULE MOSTLY SILENT

With Christmas around the corner, the local sports scene is mostly quiet. However, there’s enough college football and basketball to keep the

schedule flowing, highlighted by a huge NFL clash between the Eagles

and Cowboys to warm up Christmas Eve.

WEDNESDAY: The Rockets welcome star rookie Paolo Banchero and the Magic

for a 7:00pm tip. Banchero, the first overall pick in this past June’s NBA Draft, will

meet Houston’s Jabari Smith, the third overall selection for the second time this

season. The Rockets topped the Magic 134-127 on November 7. AT&T Sportsnet

Southwest will have the game live beginning with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Dickinson’s Tramon Mark and the nationally-ranked University of Houston men’s

basketball team hosts McNeese State at 7:00pm. The game will be on the

ESPN+ package.

THURSDAY: No games scheduled.

FRIDAY: The Clear Falls boys’ soccer team will hold its annual alumni game at

6:00pm.

Houston meets Louisiana in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

beginning at 3:00pm. ESPN will have the game live.

Superstar Luka Donic and the Mavericks travel to Toyota Center for a 7:00pm

tip. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live starting with the pregame

show at 6:30pm.

SATURDAY: The Texans visit the Titans at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have the

game live.

Billed as “the game of the year,” the 10-4 Cowboys look to slow down the 13-1

Eagles when Philadelphia visits AT&T Stadium for a 3:25pm kickoff aired on

KRIV26. Dallas lost the first meeting this season on October 16, a 26-17 loss at

the Eagles.