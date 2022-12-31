Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 49 degrees. Fish will be in deeper water until the water temperature returns to around 50 degrees. Early in the morning catch the trout as they hop between the slough and warmer water on the flats. North jetty holding sheepshead on the beach side, and redfish in the channel on cut bait. Flounder are biting in Rollover Pass near Goat Island catching flounder. ICW grass lines holding trout under a popping cork with shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 46 degrees. Fishing remained really good prior to the cold snap. Limits of speckled trout caught on soft plastics and live shrimp. along with scattered redfish and black drum. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 46 degrees. Deeper bayous and marsh provided good catches of solid trout prior to the cold front. Best bite of soft plastic lures, followed by slow sinking mullet imitation lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. They say West Galveston Bay is the winter bay, but East Galveston Bay is winning the name right now. Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake, Fat Pat, Pigpen and Deep Reef holding redfish on popping cork with shrimp or gulp in the grass. Few trout and sheepshead in the causeways, but not enough to mention. Trout are holding in the deeper water sloughs between Jamaica Beach and St Luis pass and waders are finding success in Sportsman Road. Fishing will pick up as the weather warms, but until then fish in water at least nine feet deep. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 44 degrees. Best catches of trout and redfish have been from the Kemah and Seabrook shorelines, and inside Clear lake. All this prior to the Arctic cold front. Best bite was on live shrimp, soft plastics and slow sinking mullet imitation lures, in 5-7 feet of water. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Speckled trout and sheepshead on the rocks at SeaWolf Park with live shrimp on the popping cork. Run the harbor from SeaWolf Park to the Pelican Island Bridge for flounder slowly working live mullet, artificials, or free lined shrimp on the bottom. Shoals at Swan Lake holding sheepshead. South Jetty holding speckled trout and redfish on the ends with free lined shrimp off the bottom. Limits of puppy drum and slot redfish in the surf fish off on the bottom. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 49 degrees. Scattered catches of trout over deeper shell on soft plastic lures. Well known winter spots like Chocolate bayou holding trout and redfish, being caught mostly on soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Redfish and trout are holding in the cuts between North and South Deer Islands, and the openings between Greens and Carancahua Lake. Wading is producing catches in Fat Pat and Pigpen. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Texas City: GOOD. 53 degrees. Prior to the Arctic blast good catches of bull reds from the Galveston jetties and the Texas City Bike. Live crabs and cut mullet are the best baits. Flounder catches remained good in the Galveston channel ship docks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The ends of the dike holding a mixed bag of speckled, redfish and flounder on live shrimp or mullet fishing slowly off the bottom. If you think you are slow, you are still not slow enough. Flounder, redfish and trout are in Moses Lake. Target the human-made rocks, because as the sun heats the granite the water surrounding will warm. Redfish are biting near the highlines at Dickinson Bayou. Sheepshead, and eater size black drum are holding from Moses Lake to Eagle Point along the gas wells. Dollar Bay is good for black drum. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: SLOW. 57 degrees. Bernard and Brazos River are producing a mixed bag of redfish, trout, drum and sheepshead. Redfish and trout are slow in the bays fishing very slowly off the bottom with Down South Lures, jerkshad, and live shrimp. Flounder are slow. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 58 degrees. Reeling in the New Year with warmer weather should improve the bite in the bay. Redfish and trout are slow on shrimp, cut mullet and artificials. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 58 degrees. Reeling in the New Year with warmer weather should improve the bite in the bay. Fishing is slow in the bay with a few redfish biting in the diversionary canal on shrimp, cut mullet and artificials. The Colorado River continues to be stained after the recent, but look for the bite to pick up as the water clears. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.