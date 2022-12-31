Let’s Start 2023 With a Kick

Happy New Year. While the Texans and Rockets look to continue their losing ways, 2023 ushers the start of the 2023 high school soccer season. The weather should be favorable on both Monday and Tuesday, so go out and support these young boys and girls.

Sunday: The Texans can assure themselves the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft if they lose to the visiting Jaguars. KHOU11 has the game live at 12:00pm.

Monday: Opening day of the 2023 high school boys’ soccer season kicks off with Santa Fe at Palacios at 12:00pm, followed by Clear Springs at Katy at 1:00pm. Dawson at Clear Falls wraps up the day at 7:00pm.

Clear Creek’s girls’ soccer alumni match begins at 6:00pm.

The Rockets welcome the Mavericks starting at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: Boys’ basketball is in full swing with Clear Lake at Clear Springs at 1:00pm followed by state-ranked Hitchcock at Houston Harmony at 5:00pm. La Marque at Iowa Colony tips at 6:30pm, with Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Brazoswood at state-ranked Dickinson, Friendswood at Angleton, Santa Fe at Galveston Ball and Texas City at La Porte at 7:00pm.

The girls’ high school basketball schedule has La Porte at Texas City at 3:30pm. Iowa Colony at La Marque starts at 5:30pm with Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Brazoswood, Angleton at Friendswood and Galveston Ball at Santa Fe at 7:00pm.

Two girls’ soccer teams get their 2023 going as Clear Springs visits Kingwood and state-ranked Friendswood hosts Elkins at 7:30pm.

The one match on the high school boys’ soccer slate has Alvin at Clear Creek beginning at 7:30pm.