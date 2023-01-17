Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Hoops are Hot in Hitchcock

by Brandon Williams
The weekend has a little bit of everything for local sports fans, highlighted by a Friday that features both of Hitchcock’s state-ranked basketball teams at home. 

Wednesday: Clear Falls welcomes Clear Brook for a wrestling meet at 5:00pm. Clear Creek will visit Clear Falls for a 5:00pm wrestling meet.

The Rockets return from a west coast swing to host the Hornets beginning at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Thursday: CCISD hosts its annual girls’ soccer tournament, with Friendswood among the schools joining the five CCISD programs.

The boy’s soccer tourney slate will have Clear Springs and Friendswood at the Deer Park Tournament, while Clear Brook and La Marque compete at the Goose Creek Tourney. Texas City will be in action at the Dayton Tournament.

Texas City’s girls will host a powerlifting meet at the Stingdome beginning at 5:00pm.

Friday: The boys’ basketball schedule tips off with Brazosport at La Marque (Victory Sportsnet broadcast) at 6:30pm, followed by Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Clear Lake, Clear Springs at Clear Falls, Friendswood at La Porte, Angleton at Galveston Ball, Boling at state-ranked Hitchcock and Santa Fe at Manvel all starting at 7:00pm.

Girls basketball play begins with La Marque at Brazosport at 5:30pm, followed by Boling at state-ranked Hitchcock at 6:30pm. Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, La Porte at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at La Porte and Manvel at Santa Fe start at 7:00pm.

In boys’ soccer, Santa Fe at Baytown Lee begins at 6:30pm, while North Shore at Clear Creek and Clear Falls at Pearland each start at 7:30pm.

On the girls’ soccer docket, Galveston Ball visits Alvin at 7:30pm.

Clear Creek and Clear Springs will be at the Klein Collins wrestling meet, while Clear Falls will host the Clash on the Coast meet.

Saturday: Clear Creek’s swimming and diving team will compete at the Houston Lamar Goodbye 2 Seniors meet. 

The Rockets visit the Timberwolves for a 7:00pm tip. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

