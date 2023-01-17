Hoops are Hot in Hitchcock

The weekend has a little bit of everything for local sports fans, highlighted by a Friday that features both of Hitchcock’s state-ranked basketball teams at home.

Wednesday: Clear Falls welcomes Clear Brook for a wrestling meet at 5:00pm. Clear Creek will visit Clear Falls for a 5:00pm wrestling meet.

The Rockets return from a west coast swing to host the Hornets beginning at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Thursday: CCISD hosts its annual girls’ soccer tournament, with Friendswood among the schools joining the five CCISD programs.

The boy’s soccer tourney slate will have Clear Springs and Friendswood at the Deer Park Tournament, while Clear Brook and La Marque compete at the Goose Creek Tourney. Texas City will be in action at the Dayton Tournament.

Texas City’s girls will host a powerlifting meet at the Stingdome beginning at 5:00pm.

Friday: The boys’ basketball schedule tips off with Brazosport at La Marque (Victory Sportsnet broadcast) at 6:30pm, followed by Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Clear Lake, Clear Springs at Clear Falls, Friendswood at La Porte, Angleton at Galveston Ball, Boling at state-ranked Hitchcock and Santa Fe at Manvel all starting at 7:00pm.

Girls basketball play begins with La Marque at Brazosport at 5:30pm, followed by Boling at state-ranked Hitchcock at 6:30pm. Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, La Porte at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at La Porte and Manvel at Santa Fe start at 7:00pm.

In boys’ soccer, Santa Fe at Baytown Lee begins at 6:30pm, while North Shore at Clear Creek and Clear Falls at Pearland each start at 7:30pm.

On the girls’ soccer docket, Galveston Ball visits Alvin at 7:30pm.

Clear Creek and Clear Springs will be at the Klein Collins wrestling meet, while Clear Falls will host the Clash on the Coast meet.

Saturday: Clear Creek’s swimming and diving team will compete at the Houston Lamar Goodbye 2 Seniors meet.

The Rockets visit the Timberwolves for a 7:00pm tip. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.