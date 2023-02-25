Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 60 degrees. The Ditch has some redfish against grass sides with an occasional nice trout using popping cork or artificials. The deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts with popping cork and shrimp. The jetty holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever’s Cut biting on cut bait positioned 12-18 inches under a cork with shrimp, or burner shad. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 61 degrees. Northwest end of Trinity bay is clearing. Catches of black drum and sheepshead, along with scattered speckled trout. Live shrimp is working best followed by soft plastic lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 61 degrees. Wading is the key to catching speckled trout, using soft plastics or slow sinking mullet imitation baits. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever Cut fish 12-18 inches under cork with shrimp or burner shad black or dark green. Deep Reef to Fat Pat is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastic. The East Bay reefs are starting to see more action with speckled trout early using artificial twitch bait, or split tails. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 61 degrees. Still lots of sheepshead and black drum being caught along old pier pilings, rocks, and shell reefs. Water has that “tannic” look especially during the strong outgoing tide. It clears as the tides slows, and begins to move back in. Live shrimp working the best. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The jetties are still holding trout and redfish. Focus on whichever side is the most calm with popping cork and shrimp or free lined shrimp. SWP holding redfish and trout by the rocks and the pier and near the parking lot using popping cork with shrimp. Lower Bay and Lil Hanna’s has some fish on deeper sides of reefs. Smith Point holding redfish and trout. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 61 degrees. Waders finding plenty of action catching redfish on soft plastic lures. Some flounder being caught as well. Speckled trout action is spotty, but fish are coming from or near deep water canals and bayous. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Look for sloughs off of the ICW holding fish in calmer water. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout on popping cork and shrimp, or top water baits early then switch to soft plastics and work plastics slow. Jones Bay and the Diversionary Canal are holding some redfish and trout on popping cork with shrimp. Mecum’s Reef drop-off holding a redfish and trout early in the day. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 56 degrees; 0.09 feet above pool. Crappie are good in deep water suspended down 10-15 feet using jigs. Catfish are good in 12 feet of water and near docks biting on cut bait. Bass are shallow on spinnerbaits or flipping laydowns and stumps. White bass are in the creeks and main lake chasing shad biting on slabs.

Texas City: GOOD. 60 degrees. Anglers using live shrimp are catching slot redfish, black drum, and lots of sheepshead at the Galveston jetties. Heavy tackle anglers using live crabs are catching big black drum and bull redfish along the Galveston jetties and the Texas City Dike. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is holding redfish and trout along the rocks with scattered drum and flounder. Dickinson Bayou is holding some redfish and drum on popping cork and shrimp or soft plastics. The rock shoals south of the Dike holding fish on popping cork with live shrimp. Sheepshead with an occasional trout and redfish are at the entry to Campbell’s Bayou. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 61 degrees. Fishing patterns are similar but Spring fishing patterns should be starting soon. Sheepshead should start showing up off the rocks on the jetties for the spawn. Trout should begin moving from deep mud and shell to shallow sand. For now, sheepshead, drum and flounder catches in Chocolate Bay, Cold Pass and San Luis Pass with live shrimp on popping cork or freelined. Trout catches drifting with popping cork and shrimp or artificial lures in Chocolate Bay and Bastrop Bay. Redfish and trout in the harbor with live finger mullet or live shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 62 degrees. Trout and redfish are biting on the west end of the bay using live shrimp under a popping cork or artificial shad. Redfish can be also caught wading on the east end. Drum are scattered mixed in with the redfish. Drum fishing will improve in the next few weeks. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 62 degrees. The Colorado River continues to be off color. The end of the Diversionary Canal near the mouths of bayous is holding some fish. Redfish are in deeper channels biting cut mullet. Drum are scattered mixed in with the redfish. Drum fishing will improve in the next few weeks. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.