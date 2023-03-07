Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Sports

Schedule Booked Solid

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Not only does the area have a team competing in the state boys basketball finals (see Page 8) but the weekend before Spring Break includes the final weekend of the soccer regular season along with a number of local track and field meets. There’s also plenty of baseball and softball to be viewed as well. 

Wednesday: Texas City’s girls golf team will be among those competing at the Stonebridge Country Club for a meet that is hosted by Crosby High School.

Santa Fe and Texas City collide in soccer, with the Stingarees hosting the boys’ match, while the Indians welcome the girls’ match. Both start at 7:30pm.

The Lakers won’t have LeBron James available when they visit the Rockets for a 7:00pm tip. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Thursday: Track and field takes front and center, with Clear Brook at the Bayshore Olympics, while Clear Creek hosts the Ruben Jordan Classic that includes Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Dickinson. Texas City and La Marque co-host the 409 Track meet that includes Santa Fe.

The baseball tournament slate is equally busy, as Clear Brook, Clear Creek, Galveston Ball and Texas City each compete at the Goose Creek ISD Tourney. Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Santa Fe are at the Baytown Tournament, while Dickinson competes in the Crosby Tourney and state-ranked Friendswood will be at the Alvin Tournament. 

Friday: In boys’ soccer, Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, and Friendswood at La Porte each start at 7:30pm.

On the girls’ soccer docket, Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, and La Porte at Friendswood each begin at 7:30pm. 

The softball schedule will have Hitchcock at Boling at 5:00pm, followed by Brazosport at La Marque at 5:30pm. Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, Galveston Ball at Texas City, and Angleton at state-ranked Santa Fe each begin at 6:30pm. 

The Santa Fe tennis team is in action when the Indians head to Alief Spring.  

The one non-tourney baseball game will have Anahuac at Hitchcock beginning at 7:00pm. 

The young and rising Thunder drop into Toyota Center for a 7:00pm dance against the Rockets. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts its coverage at 7:30pm with the pregame show. 

Saturday: There’s a handful of soccer matches on the schedule, as the boys will have Angleton at Galveston Ball, Needville at La Marque and Santa Fe at Manvel each starting at 12:00pm.

The girls soccer slate has Needville at La Marque beginning at 10:00am, followed by Galveston Ball at Angleton and Manvel at Santa Fe beginning at 12:00pm. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

