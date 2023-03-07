Schedule Booked Solid

Not only does the area have a team competing in the state boys basketball finals (see Page 8) but the weekend before Spring Break includes the final weekend of the soccer regular season along with a number of local track and field meets. There’s also plenty of baseball and softball to be viewed as well.

Wednesday: Texas City’s girls golf team will be among those competing at the Stonebridge Country Club for a meet that is hosted by Crosby High School.

Santa Fe and Texas City collide in soccer, with the Stingarees hosting the boys’ match, while the Indians welcome the girls’ match. Both start at 7:30pm.

The Lakers won’t have LeBron James available when they visit the Rockets for a 7:00pm tip. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Thursday: Track and field takes front and center, with Clear Brook at the Bayshore Olympics, while Clear Creek hosts the Ruben Jordan Classic that includes Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Dickinson. Texas City and La Marque co-host the 409 Track meet that includes Santa Fe.

The baseball tournament slate is equally busy, as Clear Brook, Clear Creek, Galveston Ball and Texas City each compete at the Goose Creek ISD Tourney. Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Santa Fe are at the Baytown Tournament, while Dickinson competes in the Crosby Tourney and state-ranked Friendswood will be at the Alvin Tournament.

Friday: In boys’ soccer, Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, and Friendswood at La Porte each start at 7:30pm.

On the girls’ soccer docket, Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, and La Porte at Friendswood each begin at 7:30pm.

The softball schedule will have Hitchcock at Boling at 5:00pm, followed by Brazosport at La Marque at 5:30pm. Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, Galveston Ball at Texas City, and Angleton at state-ranked Santa Fe each begin at 6:30pm.

The Santa Fe tennis team is in action when the Indians head to Alief Spring.

The one non-tourney baseball game will have Anahuac at Hitchcock beginning at 7:00pm.

The young and rising Thunder drop into Toyota Center for a 7:00pm dance against the Rockets. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts its coverage at 7:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: There’s a handful of soccer matches on the schedule, as the boys will have Angleton at Galveston Ball, Needville at La Marque and Santa Fe at Manvel each starting at 12:00pm.

The girls soccer slate has Needville at La Marque beginning at 10:00am, followed by Galveston Ball at Angleton and Manvel at Santa Fe beginning at 12:00pm.