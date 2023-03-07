TCISD High School boys powerlifters

Two Texas City High School boys powerlifters are headed to State! The team of 9 placed 8th out of 30 teams at the Regional Meet. Advancing to State are Carmine Benavides, 2nd Place, and Tony Teeples, 3rd Place. Also finishing were Ian Cortez, 9th Place, Nathan Guerra, 8th Place, Braylnn Harris, 5th Place, Tyler Jones, 7th Place, Anthony Lozano, 11th Place, and Kenneth Williams, 9th Place. Coach Taylor said, “These young men competed hard and represented Texas City High School with class and the determination of champions.”
