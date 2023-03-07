Hitchcock will play in the Alamodome

Hitchcock will play in the Class 3A boys basketball semifinal this Thursday against Hooks at the Alamodome in San Antonio beginning at 1:30pm. The Bulldogs advanced to the semis for a second straight year after they rolled past New Waverly 65-44 to win the Region III title.

In order to accommodate fans and spectators to safely travel to and attend the game, Hitchcock ISD will close on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10. A win on Thursday would put the Bulldogs in the 3A state title game, which will be played at 10:00am on Saturday, March 11.

Ranked second in Class 3A, Hitchcock will come into Thursday’s semifinal with a 29-7 record.