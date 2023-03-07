Texas City’s freshman tennis team participated in the Alief ISD Tennis Tournament this past week. They brought home the most medals so far this season! In A Boys doubles, Logan Pedraza and Lincoln Peña won first place. They beat Elsik 8-6, Marshall 8-0, and beat Shadow Creek 8-6. In B Boys doubles, Nathan Fuentes and Walter Brandon won 2nd place. They beat Cy Lakes 8-2, Alief Taylor 8-4, and lost to Shadow Creek 3-8 in the finals. In A singles, Andrew Hipp won 2nd place. He beat Cy Woods 8-2, Travis 8-2 and lost to Shadow Creek 0-8 in the finals. In B singles, Jeremy Calvert won 3rd place. He beat Cy Springs 8-0, lost to Elsik team two 3-8, and beat Elsik team 1 in the 3rd place match.
