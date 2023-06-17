Saturday, June 17, 2023
Terri O’Connell celebrated her candidacy for Santa Fe City Council

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
Terri O’Connell celebrated her candidacy for Santa Fe City Council at Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting with a ribbon cutting. Photo by Ruth Ann Ruiz

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

