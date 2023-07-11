Thursday, July 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Break’s Over as Astros Return to Work 
Baseball

Break’s Over as Astros Return to Work 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The Astros return to action when they start the second half with three games at the Angels before heading to Colorado and Oakland as part of a nine-game road trip. There will be some local professional sports on Wednesday when the Dynamo take on Minnesota United FC.

Wednesday: The Dynamo will be in action when they welcome Minnesota United FC for a 7:30 pm matchup at Shell Energy Stadium. The match will be part of the Apple+ MLS package.

Thursday: Nothing scheduled for the day.

Friday: The Astros, who are just two games behind the AL West-leading Rangers, open the second half of the regular season with a weekend set at the Angels. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live at 8:38pm after the pregame show, which starts at 8:00pm.

Saturday: Game time for the middle game of the series between the Astros and Angels will have an earlier start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest hits the air at 7:30pm with the pregame show that will lead into the 8:08pm start.

Colorado awaits the Dynamo when they travel to face the Rapids beginning at 8:30pm. The match will be part of the MLS package on Apple+.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Astros to Shine Brightly in Emerald City

Santa Fe 10u All Stars for placing 3rd in District 14

Notable Moments in All-Star Game History

All-Star Break Looms For Astros

Santa Fe 10u All Stars placed 3rd in District 14

Home, Sweet Home Awaits Astros 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close