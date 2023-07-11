Break’s Over as Astros Return to Work 

The Astros return to action when they start the second half with three games at the Angels before heading to Colorado and Oakland as part of a nine-game road trip. There will be some local professional sports on Wednesday when the Dynamo take on Minnesota United FC.

Wednesday: The Dynamo will be in action when they welcome Minnesota United FC for a 7:30 pm matchup at Shell Energy Stadium. The match will be part of the Apple+ MLS package.

Thursday: Nothing scheduled for the day.

Friday: The Astros, who are just two games behind the AL West-leading Rangers, open the second half of the regular season with a weekend set at the Angels. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live at 8:38pm after the pregame show, which starts at 8:00pm.

Saturday: Game time for the middle game of the series between the Astros and Angels will have an earlier start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest hits the air at 7:30pm with the pregame show that will lead into the 8:08pm start.

Colorado awaits the Dynamo when they travel to face the Rapids beginning at 8:30pm. The match will be part of the MLS package on Apple+.