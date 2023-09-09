Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 87 degrees. The surf is holding lots of black drum, shark, and some big redfish on cut bait or live bait on the bottom. The gulf side of the North Jetty is holding limits of trout, redfish, sheepshead, jack crevalle against the rocks with live bait and artificials. Jack crevalle are running in the surf biting big spoons or big deer hair jigs. The cuts leading in the bay from ICW holding fish against the shorelines. Lots of black drum around Goat Island. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. Redfish numbers are increasing along the east shoreline of the bay. Scattered catches of trout over deeper shell and gas wells in the open bay. Bull redfish are starting school in better numbers in open water, looking for birds. Northwest corner of the bay good for black drum and slot redfish along structure near the ship channel. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 85 degrees. Anglers are finding speckled trout on the reefs in the back of the bay. Scattered action on trout under working birds. Flounder catches are picking up along the south shoreline bayous and drains. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperatures 85 degrees, water clarity good. The morning winds have given anglers a break the last few days, starting out from the Northeast at less than 8 mph providing the opportunity to fish pretty much anywhere increasing catching rates of trout and redfish. Off the shore reefs have worked best for us, resulting in good catches when you find active bait in the area. Shorelines near deep water are producing catches of redfish. Shrimp imitation lures under popping corks with an 18 inch leader have still been producing the most bites for our anglers, and the Deadly Dudley, Slammin Sammy Chartreuse Tail Bay Chovey has worked well with ¼ ounce jig heads fished without a popping cork at various depths. Please remember to drink plenty of water and utilize plenty of sunscreen, as we are still in the time of year when it gets extremely hot on the water, and it is critical you stay hydrated and do not get overheated or sunburned, as after 10 A.M., you really begin to feel the effects. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. The cuts that come through the Intracoastal waterway, Siever’s and Stingarees, are holding fish against the shorelines coming into the bay, using live shrimp with a popping cork on a 12-16 inch leader. Hanna’s Reef, Potluck Reef, Fat Pat’s all holding fish early. Keep a watch on the birds and the restless bait. The big Poppa Pure Pearl DSL working earlyReport provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 87 degrees. Gas wells continue to hold speckled trout, but many are undersized. Redfish are starting to show in better numbers along shoreline structure. Black drum are plentiful along rocks lining the ship channel. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Redfish Island holding some nice trout drifting the inside with croaker or strawberry with white artificials. The A-1 gas wells off the ship channel near Brothel Island are holding some nice trout with a chatterweight and croaker. Redfish at rocks by Brothel Island on popping cork with shrimp or gulp shrimp. The speckled trout are on croaker and artificial. The end of the South Jetty is holding big redfish with a few nice slots, and nice sharks. The gulf side of the jetty is on fire for catches of speckled trout, sheepshead, pompano and redfish close to rocks using live shrimp under a popping cork or freelined, Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatterweight and croaker. The surf is also on fire again for speckled trout, and redfish. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. Waders picking up good numbers of solid trout and redfish on live croaker. Anglers drifting croaker over deep shells are catching decent numbers of speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The south shore is holding a lot of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers, or drift fishing around the coves and grass lines from Waterman’s to Bay Harbor using a chatterweight with a 12 inch fluorocarbon leader 3/0 k hook. Both sides of Bird Island are holding fish, and the flats continue to hold good numbers of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers. North shorelines between Carancahua Reef and Confederate Reef holding good trout and redfish with an occasional flounder drifting. Drift the four poles between Carancahua and Confederate Reef’s start at the poles, and drift toward the island or from the island and drift towards the poles with chatterweight and croaker or popping cork with shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.49 feet below pool. Fishing patterns are similar with little change in hot Texas weather. Blue catfish are good on shad in the mouths of rivers. Crappie are fair on submerged structures in 10-20 feet of water with jigs tipped with minnows. Bass are fair with an early morning topwater bite, transitioning to deeper structure with crankbaits and Texas or Carolina rigged worms.Texas City: FAIR. 88 degrees. Catches of bull redfish are fair at the Texas City Dike at night. Seeing numbers of bull redfish along with a few big black drum at the Galveston jetties. Anglers throwing shrimp tight to the rocks are catching speckled trout, slot redfish, and keeper size black drum. Sharks are still in fair numbers nearshore. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock shoals in front of Swan Lake are producing some catches of black drum and speckled trout with shrimp under a popping cork. Trout are in the guts between the shoals drifting croaker across Campbell’s Reef. The shoreline on the right side as you get on the dike is holding nice trout for wade anglers using artificial or live bait. Mosquito Inland holding trout with an occasional redfish on artificials, bone color working the best. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.