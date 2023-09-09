The Texas City Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. in the Alamo Room at Nessler Center. At this meeting we will we have a presentation from Master Gardener Loretta O’Steen on caring for Plumerias.

We have had several new members join our group and would love to have more. You do not have to be an “expert gardener,” just the love of gardening is all that is needed. Our wonderful, dedicated members are always willing to help and answer questions. It is a wonderful way to become involved in your community.

The primary mission of the club is to promote awareness of city beautification, the love of gardening, environmental concerns, and community involvement. The Texas City Garden Club began in 1933. The first president was Florence Davison of the Davison family.

A few of our projects in promoting awareness of city beautification are our Spot of Beauty, maintaining the beautiful plants in front of Moore Memorial Public Library and planting trees for Arbor Day. The club also supports the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children in Galveston.

The Texas City Garden Club will host their 51st Annual Holiday Market on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Nessler Center in Texas City.

Our 2022 Holiday Market was an OVERWELMING SUCCESS…with over 50+ Vendors!

VENDOR SPACES ARE STILL AVAILABLE!

This is a wonderful opportunity to show our community what products/services you have to offer.

For more information contact: Nancy Heard @ 409-771-5697 (no calls after 9pm) or hea345nancy@comcast.net

The Texas City Garden Club is just one of many clubs and organizations supporting our community. Even with our everyday busy schedules, we can find ways to have an influence in our community.

Find positive aspects of your community to share with other people. A positive image encourages residents to shop locally and increases the chance new businesses will open in the area and promote growth.

You can become involved by attending local festivals and other events. Most festivals are fundraisers for nonprofit organizations who make their money through such events. Since organizations look at attendance to decide on continuing events, your family can add to the number for future activities.

By doing our part to contribute to the community, we expose ourselves to opportunities to build relationships with our neighbors. We also demonstrate what it means to be a good citizen to our children. A community feels more alive when people who live there love it enough to help improve it. Helping your community makes life better for your friends, family and other people who live where you live.

Bridget Buffa

Texas City Garden Club

“Planting for the Future”