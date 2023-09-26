Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Baseball

Playoffs Or Bust For Astros

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

Wednesday concludes the Astros’ three-game set at the Mariners as the two teams join the Rangers in an intense chase for American League playoff spots. Houston opened the week 2.5 games behind Texas for first place in the AL West but just a half-game ahead of Seattle for the third and final AL Wild Card position. Losing seven of nine games against the two worst teams in baseball — the Athletics and Royals — could be the factor that keeps the Astros from defending their World Series title.

Wednesday: The finale of a white knuckled three-game set at the Mariners starts at 8:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts with the pregame show at 8:00pm.

Thursday: Week 6 of the high school football schedule kicks off when Brazoswood visits Challenger/Columbia Stadium for a 6:00pm matchup against Clear Brook.

Friday: A busy high school volleyball schedule starts early as Clear Falls at Clear Creek begins at 4:15pm, followed by Friendswood at La Porte, Hitchcock at Brazos, and Santa Fe at Manvel at 4:30pm. Dickinson at Clear Brook and La Marque at Iowa Colony both start at 6:00pm, while Angleton at Galveston Ball goes at 6:30pm.

In high school football, Clear Lake at Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial), Clear Falls at Clear Springs (Challenger/Columbia), La Marque at Wharton, and state-ranked Port Neches-Groves at Texas (Clear Life Media Game of the Week, Victory Sportsnet online broadcast) all start at 7:00pm.

The high school tennis slate has Pearland at Clear Brook and Kingwood at Clear Springs each starting at 3:00pm.

Dickinson’s cross-country team has an 8:00am start when they compete at Alvin’s Freedom Field for a meet.

On top of everything else, there’s also water polo with Clear Brook at Clear Springs and Clear Lake at Clear Creek. The girls’ matches start at 5:30pm, while the boys start at 6:45pm.

The Astros visit a Diamondbacks team very much in the hunt for a National League Wild Card spot beginning at 8:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts its coverage at 8:00pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: The day begins with swimming as Texas City competes in the Gulf Coast Sprintathon hosted by Angleton High School at 1:00pm.

A trio of high school football games starts with Salado at state-ranked Hitchcock, and Santa Fe at state-ranked Fort Bend Marshall at 1:00pm, followed by Galveston Ball at Houston Sharpstown at 6:00pm.

Each of the Clear Creek ISD schools, along with Texas City, will be among the schools participating in the Nike Invitationals hosted by Woodlands High School.

The college football schedule begins with Texas A&M at Arkansas (SEC Network) at 11:00am, followed by Lincoln (Ca.) at Texas Southern at 2:00pm. Baylor at Central Florida (FS1), Houston at Texas Tech (FS2) and #24 Kansas at #3 Texas (KTRK13) are each 2:30pm starts. East Carolina at Rice (ESPN+), Grambling vs. Prairie View at Dallas’ Cotton Bowl (ESPN+), Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin (ESPN+), and Lamar at Houston Christian (ESPN+) are each 6:00pm starts, while Texas College at North American University starts at 7:00pm.

The Astros and Diamondbacks square off in the second game of the high stakes series beginning at 8:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts with the pregame show at 8:00pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

