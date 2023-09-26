Playoffs Or Bust For Astros

Wednesday concludes the Astros’ three-game set at the Mariners as the two teams join the Rangers in an intense chase for American League playoff spots. Houston opened the week 2.5 games behind Texas for first place in the AL West but just a half-game ahead of Seattle for the third and final AL Wild Card position. Losing seven of nine games against the two worst teams in baseball — the Athletics and Royals — could be the factor that keeps the Astros from defending their World Series title.

Wednesday: The finale of a white knuckled three-game set at the Mariners starts at 8:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts with the pregame show at 8:00pm.

Thursday: Week 6 of the high school football schedule kicks off when Brazoswood visits Challenger/Columbia Stadium for a 6:00pm matchup against Clear Brook.

Friday: A busy high school volleyball schedule starts early as Clear Falls at Clear Creek begins at 4:15pm, followed by Friendswood at La Porte, Hitchcock at Brazos, and Santa Fe at Manvel at 4:30pm. Dickinson at Clear Brook and La Marque at Iowa Colony both start at 6:00pm, while Angleton at Galveston Ball goes at 6:30pm.

In high school football, Clear Lake at Clear Creek (Veterans Memorial), Clear Falls at Clear Springs (Challenger/Columbia), La Marque at Wharton, and state-ranked Port Neches-Groves at Texas (Clear Life Media Game of the Week, Victory Sportsnet online broadcast) all start at 7:00pm.

The high school tennis slate has Pearland at Clear Brook and Kingwood at Clear Springs each starting at 3:00pm.

Dickinson’s cross-country team has an 8:00am start when they compete at Alvin’s Freedom Field for a meet.

On top of everything else, there’s also water polo with Clear Brook at Clear Springs and Clear Lake at Clear Creek. The girls’ matches start at 5:30pm, while the boys start at 6:45pm.

The Astros visit a Diamondbacks team very much in the hunt for a National League Wild Card spot beginning at 8:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts its coverage at 8:00pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: The day begins with swimming as Texas City competes in the Gulf Coast Sprintathon hosted by Angleton High School at 1:00pm.

A trio of high school football games starts with Salado at state-ranked Hitchcock, and Santa Fe at state-ranked Fort Bend Marshall at 1:00pm, followed by Galveston Ball at Houston Sharpstown at 6:00pm.

Each of the Clear Creek ISD schools, along with Texas City, will be among the schools participating in the Nike Invitationals hosted by Woodlands High School.

The college football schedule begins with Texas A&M at Arkansas (SEC Network) at 11:00am, followed by Lincoln (Ca.) at Texas Southern at 2:00pm. Baylor at Central Florida (FS1), Houston at Texas Tech (FS2) and #24 Kansas at #3 Texas (KTRK13) are each 2:30pm starts. East Carolina at Rice (ESPN+), Grambling vs. Prairie View at Dallas’ Cotton Bowl (ESPN+), Texas A&M Commerce at Stephen F. Austin (ESPN+), and Lamar at Houston Christian (ESPN+) are each 6:00pm starts, while Texas College at North American University starts at 7:00pm.

The Astros and Diamondbacks square off in the second game of the high stakes series beginning at 8:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts with the pregame show at 8:00pm.