Visit the 51st Annual Holiday Market on Saturday!

The Texas City Garden Club will host their 51st Annual Holiday Market on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Nessler Center in Texas City.

Garden club members have been busy all year long preparing for this event. There will lots of unique vendors, beautiful plants, and delicious homemade treats! Save the Date ~ Don’t be late…plants and goodies go fast.

It is hard to believe this will be the 51st Holiday Market (formally known as the Holiday Gift Shop). I do not have any official numbers, but I would venture to say we top as one of the longest running fall events. I am grateful to all the past Garden Club members, as well as our current group, for keeping the Holiday Market going strong. Before becoming a member, I would attend with my mother and grandmother, years later with my mother and daughter and now (many years later), my daughter and grandchildren are attending. I am sure some of you have those same fond memories.

The Garden Club always appreciate the tremendous support we receive from the community…we could not have such a successful event without it.

See you soon ~ We’ll be waiting for You!

The Garden Club meets on the 2nd Wednesday of the Month

(September – May).

Nessler Center

10:00 a.m.

Guests are always welcome.

Bridget Buffa

Texas City Garden Club

“Planting for the Future”