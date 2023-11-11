December 2023 Galveston County Master Gardener Calendar

2023 Galveston County Pecan Show
Accepting entries through December 6, 2023. There will be 3 categories for commercial, classic, and new division, and natives. Submit samples to the Galveston County AgriLife Extension office by Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office, 4102-B Main Street (Hwy 519), La Marque 77568 (inside Carbide Park). For more information: https://galveston.agrilife.org/events, or call 281-309-5065.
Dec 9
“Growing Tomatoes from Seed”: presented by Galveston County Master Gardener Ira Gervais. First in a series of 3 programs on growing great tomatoes in Galveston County. Saturday, 9-11:30 am. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office, 4102-B Main Street (Hwy 519), La Marque 77568 (inside Carbide Park). Free. For more information and to register: https://galveston.agrilife.org/events, or call 281-309-5065.
Dec 9“Going Nuts for Pecans”: presentation by Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff, Saturday 1-2:30 pm. Location: Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office classroom located inside Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street (Hwy 519), La Marque 77568. Free. For additional information and to register: https://galveston.agrilife.org/events, or call 281-309-5065.