How to Tell If You Have a Cold, Flu, COVID-19 or RSV

by Brandon Williams
There’s much to look forward to at the start of winter. The holiday season starts winter off with a bang, while outdoor enthusiasts know their chances to hit the slopes and ski and snowboard are just beginning. Sports fans know January marks the return of the National Football League playoffs, while travelers who need a little winter warmth often designate February as a month to soak up some sun in a faraway locale.

With so much to do each winter, it’s especially problematic when you come down with a cold. However, winter tends to be cold and flu season in many areas, as viruses tend to spread more easily when people spend more time indoors. This winter, people may wonder if their sniffles indicate they have a cold, the flu or a sign of something more serious, such as COVID-19 or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Anyone unsure of what’s behind a cold-like illness is urged to speak with their physician. In addition, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases notes that the common cold, the flu, COVID-19, and RSV present some similar symptoms, but also some unique ones. Though each illness is complex, the frequency with which some symptoms present may indicate which issue a person is dealing with. Knowledge of those symptoms and their frequency can help people determine if the culprit behind their winter illness is a cold, the flu, COVID-19, or RSV.

Cold

· Aches: Sometimes

· Difficulty breathing: Rarely

· Fatigue: Sometimes

· Fever: Rarely

· Loss of taste or smell: Rarely

· Sore throat: Often

· Wheezing: Rarely

Flu

· Aches: Often

· Difficulty breathing: Rarely

· Fatigue: Often

· Fever: Often

· Loss of taste or smell: Rarely

· Sore throat: Sometimes

· Wheezing: Rarely

COVID-19

· Aches: Sometimes

· Difficulty breathing: Often

· Fatigue: Often

· Fever: Sometimes

· Loss of taste or smell: Sometimes

· Sore throat: Often

· Wheezing: Rarely

RSV

· Aches: Rarely

· Difficulty breathing: Sometimes

· Fatigue: Rarely

· Fever: Sometimes

· Loss of taste or smell: Rarely

· Sore throat: Rarely

· Wheezing: Often

Individuals who are concerned by the presence of cold- or flu-like symptoms are urged to speak with their physicians. Though many instances of cold, flu, COVID-19, and RSV will go away without medical intervention, each condition can pose a significant health risk in certain situations. TF23C544

