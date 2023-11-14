Hitchcock Knocks Off Bigger Competition to Capture Peggy Whitley Classic

By Brandon C. Williams

Managing Editor, The Post Newspaper

The Hitchcock girls’ basketball team captured the 2023 Peggy Whitley Classic in League City with a hard-fought 34-32 win over Pearland in the championship game on Saturday afternoon.

Bulldogs standout S’Liyah Johnson, who scored 18 points in the title game, was selected as the tournament’s most outstanding player and was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Kimora Carroll and Kyleigh McDaniel.

The 3A program more than held its own against bigger competition, recording a 5-0 record over the three-day tourney. Hitchcock opened with a 60-26 win over 6A Clear Springs and followed up with a 53-36 victory over 6A program Conroe Grand Oaks. Two other 6A teams were pushed to the wayside as the Bulldogs defeated Shadow Creek 47-36 in the quarterfinal while Fort Bend Ridge Point was toppled 60-53 in the semifinals.

Ranked 25th in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ preseason top 25 in 3A, Hitchcock will certainly move up the poll when the next comes out next Monday.