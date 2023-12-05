Brilliant On and Off the Field 

A number of area football players were named to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s All-Academic team, which was announced on Monday.
The following players are:
Clear Falls: Jordan Hackney (second team), Gavin Garcia, Kyle Rodriguez, Payton Greer, Landon Vessel (honorable mention).
Clear Springs: Cody Grasha (1st team), Sean Eager, Zachary Simmons, Joshua Zapata (second team), Larson Reynolds (honorable mention)
Dickinson: Douglas Eader (first team), Terrance Trevino (second team), Chance Gage, Diego Sanchez, Andrew Silva, Levi Miller (honorable mention)
Friendswood: Conner Beck, Jackson Steele (1st team), Kolton Postma, Tyler Goins, Drew Hodson (second team), Trent Baker, Kade Stevens, Sawyer Steele, Luke Bryant, Conner Stamper (honorable mention).
Hitchcock: Gatlin Smith (honorable mention)
La Mar que: Malachi McNair (second team), Reginald Jones, Jyier Jones, Inanki Echevarria Egana (honorable mention)
Santa Fe: Wyatt Moore (second team), Jonathan Wright, James Pantalion, Kenneth Lance, Elias Nelson, Drew Marshall (honorable mention)
Texas City: Payton Young, Diego Battles (second team), Laney Vasquez, Rickey Green, Joey Duran, Camryn Grief, Jaydan Maylla (honorable mention)