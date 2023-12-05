Thursday, December 7, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Brilliant On and Off the Field 
Football

Brilliant On and Off the Field 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

A number of area football players were named to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s All-Academic team, which was announced on Monday.

The following players are:

Clear Falls: Jordan Hackney (second team), Gavin Garcia, Kyle Rodriguez, Payton Greer, Landon Vessel (honorable mention).

Clear Springs: Cody Grasha (1st team), Sean Eager, Zachary Simmons, Joshua Zapata (second team), Larson Reynolds (honorable mention)

Dickinson: Douglas Eader (first team), Terrance Trevino (second team), Chance Gage, Diego Sanchez, Andrew Silva, Levi Miller (honorable mention)

Friendswood: Conner Beck, Jackson Steele (1st team), Kolton Postma, Tyler Goins, Drew Hodson (second team), Trent Baker, Kade Stevens, Sawyer Steele, Luke Bryant, Conner Stamper (honorable mention).

Hitchcock: Gatlin Smith (honorable mention)

La Mar que: Malachi McNair (second team), Reginald Jones, Jyier Jones, Inanki Echevarria Egana (honorable mention)

Santa Fe: Wyatt Moore (second team), Jonathan Wright, James Pantalion, Kenneth Lance, Elias Nelson, Drew Marshall (honorable mention)

Texas City: Payton Young, Diego Battles (second team), Laney Vasquez, Rickey Green, Joey Duran, Camryn Grief, Jaydan Maylla (honorable mention)

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Twenty-four Hitchcock Bulldogs clinched All-District honors

Championship Saturday have some local flavor

Galveston County Sun Devils U10 football team

Sun Devils Dazzle as League Champs

Dickinson senior defensive back Rodney Bimage, Jr. was named a finalist

Cash McGee was selected to the final ballot on the 2023 Whataburger...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close