Football

Twenty-four Hitchcock Bulldogs clinched All-District honors

by Brandon Williams
Twenty-four Hitchcock Bulldogs clinched All-District honors, highlighting their extraordinary talents. Hitchcock ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Craig Smith, expressed his immense pride in our Bulldog football players, stating, “These honors reflect the hard work, dedication, and talent of our Bulldog football players both on and off the field. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments, and this recognition is well-deserved.” The Hitchcock Bulldogs continue to set the standard for excellence in football, and their success is a source of pride for the entire Hitchcock community.

Congrats to the following:

 Newcomer of the Year: Corey Hardy

 Co-Offensive MVP: Lloyd Jones III

 1st Team All-District Linebackers: Terrell Allen, Randy Hymes, Jared Dotson

 1st Team All-District Wide-Receivers: Damien McDaniel, Kelshaun Johnson, Bryce Dorsey

 1st Team All-District Defensive Back: Chase Bruton

 1st Team All-District Defensive Line: Erskin Hill

 1st Team All-District Offensive Line: Albert Ruben III

 1st Team All-District Utility Player: Gatlin Smith

 1st Team All-District Running Back: TJ Allen

 2nd Team All-District Linebacker: Trayvon Hall

 2nd Team All-District Wide-Receivers: David Howard, Cole Fisher

 2nd Team All-District Defensive Backs: Marcel Powell, AJ Lacy

 2nd Team All-District Defensive Line: Darrin Adams, Kolton Cantrell, Robert Williams, Jamari Cooper

 2nd Team All-District Offensive Line: Robert Boysen, Jaylon Rogers

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

