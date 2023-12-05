Twenty-four Hitchcock Bulldogs clinched All-District honors, highlighting their extraordinary talents. Hitchcock ISD Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, Craig Smith, expressed his immense pride in our Bulldog football players, stating, “These honors reflect the hard work, dedication, and talent of our Bulldog football players both on and off the field. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments, and this recognition is well-deserved.” The Hitchcock Bulldogs continue to set the standard for excellence in football, and their success is a source of pride for the entire Hitchcock community.
Congrats to the following:
Newcomer of the Year: Corey Hardy
Co-Offensive MVP: Lloyd Jones III
1st Team All-District Linebackers: Terrell Allen, Randy Hymes, Jared Dotson
1st Team All-District Wide-Receivers: Damien McDaniel, Kelshaun Johnson, Bryce Dorsey
1st Team All-District Defensive Back: Chase Bruton
1st Team All-District Defensive Line: Erskin Hill
1st Team All-District Offensive Line: Albert Ruben III
1st Team All-District Utility Player: Gatlin Smith
1st Team All-District Running Back: TJ Allen
2nd Team All-District Linebacker: Trayvon Hall
2nd Team All-District Wide-Receivers: David Howard, Cole Fisher
2nd Team All-District Defensive Backs: Marcel Powell, AJ Lacy
2nd Team All-District Defensive Line: Darrin Adams, Kolton Cantrell, Robert Williams, Jamari Cooper
2nd Team All-District Offensive Line: Robert Boysen, Jaylon Rogers