Moody Foundation Boosts Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign with $100,000 Matching Gift Pledge 

The Moody Foundation continues to demonstrate its commitment to the community with a pledge to match every dollar raised during the Red Kettle campaign of The Salvation Army of Galveston County up to $100,000.

The Moody Foundation has long supported The Salvation Army in Galveston County and recognizes the impact of the Red Kettle campaign on the work of the organization.  “Our Red Kettle campaign has fallen significantly behind as we work toward our 2023 goal of $200,000,” said Major David Swyers, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “The announcement from the Moody Foundation is an answer to prayer.” All money raised in Galveston County stays in the county to serve the local community. 

Because Christmas Eve falls on Sunday, the last day to contribute in a physical kettle in Galveston County is Saturday, December 23. You can give online at https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/galveston and click on the Virtual Kettle. Donations in any Virtual Kettle qualifies for the match. For more information, contact Tracy Proctor at 409-996-4761. 

The Salvation Army is grateful to the Moody Foundation for their encouragement and generous support.  

