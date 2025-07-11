Texas City High School football head coach Shone Evans and his players stepped up big time as they spent much of the week loading, transporting, and delivering supplies to the Texas City Fire Department in support of those affected by the floods in Central Texas. The Stingaree student-athletes also went to local businesses to purchase needed supplies, showing character, leadership, and love for others.
