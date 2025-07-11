Texas First Bank Announces $100,000 Match for Texas Flood Recovery

Texas City, TX – July 11, 2025 – Texas First Bank is proud to announce a $100,000 matching funds initiative to support the ongoing flood recovery efforts in the Texas Hill Country. In the wake of the severe flooding Kerr County experienced over the July 4th weekend, Texas First Bank is committed to helping rebuild and restore the affected communities.

As part of the match, the Bank will match every dollar donated to its Texas First Hill Country Flood Recovery Fund, up to $100,000, doubling the impact of each contribution. All funds will then be donated to Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a 501(c)(3) charity, that will direct funds to vetted organizations providing rescue, relief, and recovery efforts, as well as flood assistance for Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point, and Comfort, Texas.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to those who have suffered unimaginable losses. Along the Texas Gulf Coast, we are unfortunately no strangers to the devastating impacts that natural disasters have. That said, we also know the importance of community support during these times,” said Chris Doyle, President and CEO of Texas First Bank. “Texas First is committed to helping our neighbors in the Hill Country get back on their feet, and this matching fund is our way of amplifying the generosity of our community and ensuring that every donation goes further.”

Donations to the Texas First Flood Recovery Fund can be made online or at any Texas First Bank banking center location. The matching fund campaign will run through July 31, 2025.

For more information about the matching fund and how to contribute, please visit www.texasfirst.bank/flood-recovery.

About Texas First Bank

Texas First Bank, a state-chartered community bank, has served individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and large corporations along the Texas Gulf Coast since 1973. Headquartered in Texas City, Texas First Bank has 26 locations throughout Galveston, Harris, Brazoria, Chambers, Liberty, Montgomery, and Jefferson Counties. It offers a wide range of personal and commercial banking, loan, and investment products and services via a dedicated, local staff committed to providing superior service and treating customers like family. To learn more about Texas First Bank, visit www.texasfirst.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Helping Texans Build Texas®