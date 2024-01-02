Friday, January 5, 2024
News

Introducing Amber Miessner 

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

Dear Chamber Community:

First, I am deeply honored to be a new part of the Santa Fe Chamber. In my capacity as the recently hired President/CEO, I extend my sincere gratitude for your investment in the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, Inc., plus for your unwavering support of the Santa Fe Business Community. I plan to bring my many years in marketing, advertising, public relations, event planning and community outreach experience to grow the reach of the Chamber while continuing the amazing work of Gina Bouvier, who held the President/CEO position for the last 10+ years.

The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce, Inc. remains dedicated to efficiently cater to our member investors by fostering economic growth with dynamic collaborations with businesses through monthly events, social media engagement, partnerships with Santa Fe ISD, The City of Santa Fe and local non-profit organizations.

We trust that the history of the Chamber, along with new and growing ideas will excite you and will align with your business goals.

We sincerely value your partnership and believe that together, we can achieve even greater heights. Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or to discuss your member investment further.

Thank you for being an integral part of our chamber community. We look forward to continuing this journey of growth and success with you in 2024.

Amber Miessner,

President/CEO, Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce 

