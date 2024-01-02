Oh, What a Weekend for Sports 

The first week of the new year is highlighted by the Texans, who visit the Colts with a chance to earn the team’s first playoff berth since 2019. There is also a host of high school soccer tournament matches along with a double dose of District 24-6A hoops on Wednesday and Saturday.

Wednesday: The girls’ high school basketball schedule starts at 1:00pm with Clear Creek at Clear Brook and Clear Lake at Clear Springs while Brazoswood at Dickinson tip off at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the boys’ hoops slate has Clear Creek at Clear Springs and Clear Springs at Clear Lake both starting at 1:00pm. Dickinson at Brazoswood and the Australian Showtime National Team at state-ranked Galveston Ball both start at 7:00pm.

There is one girls’ soccer match as Baytown Sterling at Dickinson begins at 7:30pm.

The Rockets host the Nets beginning at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: If it feels like everyone is playing in a soccer tournament, then you’d be right.

On the boys’ side of the schedule, Clear Creek at The Woodlands Varsity Tournament, while Clear Falls and Dickinson are each competing in the Hastings Tournament. Clear Springs at the Kilt Cup, while Santa Fe is at the Seguin Tournament, and Texas City is at the Baytown Tournament.

The girls are equally busy, with Clear Brook and La Marque at the Wagon Wheel Tournament at Iowa Colony. Clear Creek is at the Brenham Tournament, while Clear Falls and Dickinson are competing in the Waller Classic. Clear Springs is at the Humble Tournament, while Santa Fe is at the Katy ISD I-10 Shootout.

Friday: The first Friday of the new year brings us boys’ basketball, starting at 7:00pm with La Marque at Columbia, Santa Fe at Angleton and Texas City at state-ranked Galveston Ball. State-ranked Hitchcock visits Van Vleck at 7:30pm.

The girls’ basketball schedule begins with Galveston Ball at Texas City at 4:30pm, followed by state-ranked Hitchcock at Van Vleck at 5:00pm. Columbia at La Marque begins at 6:30pm, while Angleton at Santa Fe begins at 7:00pm.

Clear Brook at Alvin begins at 7:30pm is the only non-tourney boys’ soccer match of the day.

Houston’s homestand continues with a 7:00 pm matchup against the visiting Timberwolves. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: In boys’ basketball, Clear Creek at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, and

Dickinson at Clear Lake each begins at 1:00pm.

In girls’ basketball, Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Brazoswood, and Clear Lake at Dickinson are each 1:00 p starts.

The Rockets stay at home and brace for a visit from the Bucks at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

The Texans can win an AFC playoff berth if they top the Colts in the regular season finale in Indianapolis. Both ESPN and KTRK13 will have the game live beginning at 7:15pm.