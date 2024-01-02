Friday, January 5, 2024
Oh, What a Weekend for Sports 

by Brandon Williams
The first week of the new year is highlighted by the Texans, who visit the Colts with a chance to earn the team’s first playoff berth since 2019. There is also a host of high school soccer tournament matches along with a double dose of District 24-6A hoops on Wednesday and Saturday.

Wednesday: The girls’ high school basketball schedule starts at 1:00pm with Clear Creek at Clear Brook and Clear Lake at Clear Springs while Brazoswood at Dickinson tip off at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the boys’ hoops slate has Clear Creek at Clear Springs and Clear Springs at Clear Lake both starting at 1:00pm. Dickinson at Brazoswood and the Australian Showtime National Team at state-ranked Galveston Ball both start at 7:00pm.

There is one girls’ soccer match as Baytown Sterling at Dickinson begins at 7:30pm.

The Rockets host the Nets beginning at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show. 

Thursday: If it feels like everyone is playing in a soccer tournament, then you’d be right.

On the boys’ side of the schedule, Clear Creek at The Woodlands Varsity Tournament, while Clear Falls and Dickinson are each competing in the Hastings Tournament. Clear Springs at the Kilt Cup, while Santa Fe is at the Seguin Tournament, and Texas City is at the Baytown Tournament. 

The girls are equally busy, with Clear Brook and La Marque at the Wagon Wheel Tournament at Iowa Colony. Clear Creek is at the Brenham Tournament, while Clear Falls and Dickinson are competing in the Waller Classic. Clear Springs is at the Humble Tournament, while Santa Fe is at the Katy ISD I-10 Shootout.

Friday: The first Friday of the new year brings us boys’ basketball, starting at 7:00pm with La Marque at Columbia, Santa Fe at Angleton and Texas City at state-ranked Galveston Ball. State-ranked Hitchcock visits Van Vleck at 7:30pm.

The girls’ basketball schedule begins with Galveston Ball at Texas City at 4:30pm, followed by state-ranked Hitchcock at Van Vleck at 5:00pm. Columbia at La Marque begins at 6:30pm, while Angleton at Santa Fe begins at 7:00pm.

Clear Brook at Alvin begins at 7:30pm is  the only non-tourney boys’ soccer match of the day.

Houston’s homestand continues with a 7:00 pm matchup against the visiting Timberwolves. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: In boys’ basketball, Clear Creek at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, and 

Dickinson at Clear Lake each begins at 1:00pm.

In girls’ basketball, Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Brazoswood, and Clear Lake at Dickinson are each 1:00 p starts.

The Rockets stay at home and brace for a visit from the Bucks at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

The Texans can win an AFC playoff berth if they top the Colts in the regular season finale in Indianapolis. Both ESPN and KTRK13 will have the game live beginning at 7:15pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

