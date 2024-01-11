CCISD Tourney to Provide Plenty of Kicks

Soccer fans will get an early guess as to which local boys team has a shot to go deep into the postseason as eight area squads compete at the CCISD Tournament this weekend. The weekend slate also has the usual dose of hoops of both the high school and professional style.

Thursday: Soccer tournaments dominate the next few days, highlighted by the Clear Creek ISD Boys’ Tournament that includes each of the five CCISD schools along with Friendswood, Galveston Ball and Texas City. Dickinson will head to Atascocita for their annual tournament.

The girls will also be busy with tourneys as Clear Creek will be at the Leander Tournament, while Clear Springs and Santa Fe each participating in the Katy I-10 Shootout. Friendswood is at the Aggieland Tourney in College Station, while Texas City competes in the Roughneck Tournament at Columbia.

Friday: In boys basketball, La Porte at state-ranked Galveston Ball, La Marque at Bay City and Texas City at Friendswood each start at 7:00pm. Hempstead at state-ranked Hitchcock begins at 7:30pm.

The girls basketball schedule starts at 6:00pm with Friendswood at Texas City and Bay City at La Marque, followed by Hempstead at state-ranked Hitchcock at 6:15pm. Galveston Ball at La Porte starts at 7:00pm.

There will be brotherly love in Detroit when the Rockets face the Pistons. Houston rookie Amen Thompson visits his brother, Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson for the first time. The teams met in Houston on New Year’s Day when the Rockets won 136-113. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 6:00 with the pregame show, leading into gametime at 6:30pm.

Saturday: Boys basketball tips at 1:00pm with Clear Brook at Dickinson and Clear Creek at Clear Falls.

The girls also tip at 1:00pm as Dickinson visits Clear Brook and Clear Falls on the road at Clear Creek.

The Rockets visit the Celtics at 6:00pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show.