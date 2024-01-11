Thursday, January 11, 2024
CCISD Tourney to Provide Plenty of Kicks

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

Soccer fans will get an early guess as to which local boys team has a shot to go deep into the postseason as eight area squads compete at the CCISD Tournament this weekend. The weekend slate also has the usual dose of hoops of both the high school and professional style. 

Thursday: Soccer tournaments dominate the next few days, highlighted by the Clear Creek ISD Boys’ Tournament that includes each of the five CCISD schools along with Friendswood, Galveston Ball and Texas City. Dickinson will head to Atascocita for their annual tournament.

The girls will also be busy with tourneys as Clear Creek will be at the Leander Tournament, while Clear Springs and Santa Fe each participating in the Katy I-10 Shootout. Friendswood is at the Aggieland Tourney in College Station, while Texas City competes in the Roughneck Tournament at Columbia.

Friday: In boys basketball, La Porte at state-ranked Galveston Ball, La Marque at Bay City and Texas City at Friendswood each start at 7:00pm. Hempstead at state-ranked Hitchcock begins at 7:30pm. 

The girls basketball schedule starts at 6:00pm with Friendswood at Texas City and Bay City at La Marque, followed by Hempstead at state-ranked Hitchcock at 6:15pm. Galveston Ball at La Porte starts at 7:00pm.

There will be brotherly love in Detroit when the Rockets face the Pistons. Houston rookie Amen Thompson visits his brother, Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson for the first time. The teams met in Houston on New Year’s Day when the Rockets won 136-113. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 6:00 with the pregame show, leading into gametime at 6:30pm.

Saturday: Boys basketball tips at 1:00pm with Clear Brook at Dickinson and Clear Creek at Clear Falls.

The girls also tip at 1:00pm as Dickinson visits Clear Brook and Clear Falls on the road at Clear Creek.

The Rockets visit the Celtics at 6:00pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

