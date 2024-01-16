Galveston Celebrates MLK

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy was honored with a parade through the streets of Galveston and onto Seawall Boulevard, ending at McGuire Dent Park on Saturday. Ball High School’s Army Junior ROTC lead the parade.

Superintendent of Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, Rachelle Joseph-Beafneaux brought the school’s cheer team out to march in the parade. Along with marching groups and floats came a grand show of muscle cars, slingbacks and a few golf carts in the coastal parade.