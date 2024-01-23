Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Calculating the Cost of Being Close to God

by Brandon Williams
By Dr. William F. Holland

We talked about taking a stand for Christ last week, but being a Christian is also a walk which in the light of scripture refers to conduct. Ephesians the second chapter mentions how we once walked with the world fulfilling the lust of our flesh, and Romans the sixth chapter talks about how once we are transformed by His saving power we now walk in a new spiritually transformed identity. While these passages help explain our salvation experience, what about how we are to walk after we are saved?

Colossians 1:10 describes our new lifestyle as a “walk worthy of the Lord” and then we notice another road sign in Ephesians chapter five saying, “Walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil.” Since God demands for us to seek wisdom and pray for self-discipline, we should comprehend that what we say and do speaks volumes about who we are. When we leave this world, how we live reveals what we believe is important. Our testimony and conduct are what everyone sees, which is why it’s so important to surrender our will to be like Christ.

Many are involved with religious works, and will raise their hand when asked if they believe in God, but does doing a good deed always prove our love for Him? Can we not manage our own desires in the name of religion? So, what is the key to walking with God in this life? What is the difference between wanting Jesus as our Savior and having Christ as our Lord? Luke 6:46 sums it up, “But why do you call Me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and not do the things which I say?” Since we know the Rhema Word of God penetrates our spirit, our mind, emotions, and even our bodies, this revelation has the power to change us.

If we are not obeying God’s commands and following His voice, He is not our Lord. We have given our worship and love to someone or something else. In Romans 6:16 we find another sobering statement, “Do you not comprehend that when you offer yourselves to someone as obedient servants, you are loyal to the one you obey, whether you are devoted to sin, which leads to death, or to obedience, which leads to righteousness?” There is a good reason why we should conduct a daily examination of our conscience to make sure we have not drifted away from our commitment and love for God.

Each moment we are tempted and distracted to focus our attention on something other than Jesus Christ. We hardly notice this subtle persuasion from the dark side, but stop for a moment and observe. This is certainly not a game, but conduct a serious experiment and you will realize that all of us are in the middle of fierce spiritual warfare. The idea from Satan is if he can keep our thoughts occupied with anything except God, he can control us. The question is, do we care? Do we not see the danger of being led around by Satan whose mission according to John 10:10 is to kill, steal, and destroy? The good news is we have a choice about how we live as the second part of that verse says, “but Jesus has come that we might have life, and have it more abundantly.”

I have two passages to share with you before we close. The first is Matthew 6:33, “Seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all these things will be added unto you.” The second is found in James 4:7-8, “Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners; and purify your hearts, you double-minded.” If we meditate on seeking and drawing near to God, we notice it demands an intentional act on our behalf to pursue with a passionate determination. Could the principle of reaping and sowing pertain here? I believe so.

If God’s response to us is based on the level of our desire to know Him, then how many steps do you intend to take to meet Him? If something prevents you from embracing and giving yourself completely to Him, what is it? There is a reality within the Christian faith and a worthy consideration; we can be as close to God as we want.

To learn more about the Christian life visit billyhollandministries.com.

Dr. Holland lives in Central Kentucky with his wife Cheryl, where he is a Christian minister, author, and community chaplain. To learn more about Jesus and the Christian life visit: billyhollandministries.com. Read more about the Christian life and order your books for the holidays at billyhollandministries.com.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

