Texas City Police ask for community’s help in homicide investigation

TEXAS CITY, TX – The Texas City Police Department is asking for the community’s help in an ongoing
homicide investigation, and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the case.
At approximately 10:54 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2026, Texas City police officers responded to a
weapons offense at 8601 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. They discovered Prince Pratt, 19, of Texas
City, with gunshot wounds. Pratt was transported to a local hospital, where he tragically passed
away.
TCPD detectives are looking for witnesses and/or video footage (dashcam, doorbell, mobile, etc.)
from the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact:
- Detective Barba: (409) 643-5823
- Detective Williamson: (409) 643-5738
Information can also be shared anonymously by contacting Mainland Communities Crime
Stoppers at (409) 945-8477.