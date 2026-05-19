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Texas City Police ask for community’s help in homicide investigation

by Publisher
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TEXAS CITY, TX – The Texas City Police Department is asking for the community’s help in an ongoing
homicide investigation, and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the case.
At approximately 10:54 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2026, Texas City police officers responded to a
weapons offense at 8601 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. They discovered Prince Pratt, 19, of Texas
City, with gunshot wounds. Pratt was transported to a local hospital, where he tragically passed
away.
TCPD detectives are looking for witnesses and/or video footage (dashcam, doorbell, mobile, etc.)
from the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact:

  • Detective Barba: (409) 643-5823
  • Detective Williamson: (409) 643-5738
    Information can also be shared anonymously by contacting Mainland Communities Crime
    Stoppers at (409) 945-8477.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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