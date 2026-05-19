Home NewsSecretary Nelson Highlights Voting Resources for Military and Overseas Texans During Military Appreciation Month 
News

Secretary Nelson Highlights Voting Resources for Military and Overseas Texans During Military Appreciation Month 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN – During Military Appreciation Month, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminds military members and their families of options for voting, even when they are stationed away from home. 

“As we honor the men and women who serve our country, we recognize their commitment to our nation,” said Secretary Nelson. “Protecting the vote of those who protect us is an important responsibility. Texas is committed to ensuring military members and their families have the information and resources they need to participate in our elections from wherever they may be serving.” 

Military members, eligible family members, and U.S. citizens overseas may use a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) to register to vote and request a ballot by mail. Eligible voters include active-duty military personnel, members of the Texas National Guard and military reserves on active duty, merchant mariners, their eligible dependents, and Texans living overseas. 

Military and overseas voters may submit a new FPCA each calendar year to ensure they continue receiving ballots for elections in which they are eligible to vote. The FPCA also serves as a voter registration application for eligible voters who are not already registered in Texas. 

In order to vote in the May 26 Primary Runoff, applications for ballot by mail must be received by the county early voting clerk by May 15.  

Secretary Nelson also reminded voters that military and overseas Texans can track both their ballot application and mailed ballot through VoteTexas.gov. Military and overseas voters who do not receive their ballot in time may also be eligible to use the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB), an emergency backup ballot available under federal law. 

“As the daughter of a World War II veteran who taught me the importance of voting, I want to make sure every military voter has the information they need about registration, ballot requests, important deadlines,” said Secretary Nelson. “That information is available online through VoteTexas.gov.” 

Texas America 250

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

LNG Exporting from the Shores of Texas

Early voting in runoffs ends Friday

Galveston County Law Enforcement Announcing New Efforts to Combat Drunk Driving

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Sends Let­ters Pro­hibit­ing Over 130 Texas Cities from...

Texas City to canvass election results, swear in Mayor and Commissioners at...

Top lawmakers back lifting camp safety law

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper