Secretary Nelson Highlights Voting Resources for Military and Overseas Texans During Military Appreciation Month 

AUSTIN – During Military Appreciation Month, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminds military members and their families of options for voting, even when they are stationed away from home.

“As we honor the men and women who serve our country, we recognize their commitment to our nation,” said Secretary Nelson. “Protecting the vote of those who protect us is an important responsibility. Texas is committed to ensuring military members and their families have the information and resources they need to participate in our elections from wherever they may be serving.”

Military members, eligible family members, and U.S. citizens overseas may use a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) to register to vote and request a ballot by mail. Eligible voters include active-duty military personnel, members of the Texas National Guard and military reserves on active duty, merchant mariners, their eligible dependents, and Texans living overseas.

Military and overseas voters may submit a new FPCA each calendar year to ensure they continue receiving ballots for elections in which they are eligible to vote. The FPCA also serves as a voter registration application for eligible voters who are not already registered in Texas.

In order to vote in the May 26 Primary Runoff, applications for ballot by mail must be received by the county early voting clerk by May 15.

Secretary Nelson also reminded voters that military and overseas Texans can track both their ballot application and mailed ballot through VoteTexas.gov. Military and overseas voters who do not receive their ballot in time may also be eligible to use the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB), an emergency backup ballot available under federal law.

“As the daughter of a World War II veteran who taught me the importance of voting, I want to make sure every military voter has the information they need about registration, ballot requests, important deadlines,” said Secretary Nelson. “That information is available online through VoteTexas.gov.”