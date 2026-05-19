Texas Aquaculture Association Endorses Nate Sheets for Texas Agriculture Commissioner

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas Aquaculture Association (TAA) is proud to announce its

endorsement of Nate Sheets for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, citing his strong

commitment to supporting Texas agriculture, rural communities, and the future of

aquaculture in the state.

“As Texas agriculture continues to evolve, it is critical to have leadership that understands the

importance of all sectors of our industry, including aquaculture,” said Brian Brawner, President

of the Texas Aquaculture Association. “Nate Sheets recognizes the value of aquaculture to

Texas’ economy, food supply and rural communities, and we believe he will be a strong

advocate for producers across the state.”

The Texas aquaculture community contributes to food production, economic development and

sustainable resource management throughout Texas. TAA members include producers of

shrimp, oysters, redfish, catfish, tilapia, hybrid striped bass, crawfish, baitfish, sport fish and

ornamental fish, as well as pond and lake managers, suppliers, researchers, students and

other industry partners dedicated to advancing aquaculture and seafood production in the

state.

TAA board members noted that Sheets’ focus on innovation, market development, regulatory

consistency, research support, responsible resource management and rural economic growth

aligns closely with the priorities of the Texas aquaculture industry. His sincere interest in

ensuring the future of aquaculture has been demonstrated by his visits with TAA members,

including most recently touring multiple farms in Palacios to learn more about its importance

in Texas.

“We are proud to endorse Nate Sheets for Texas Agriculture Commissioner and look forward

to working with him to strengthen opportunities for Texas agriculture and aquaculture,”

Brawner added.

For more information about the Texas Aquaculture Association, please visit

https://texasaquaculture.org.

About the Texas Aquaculture Association

The Texas Aquaculture Association is dedicated to promoting, protecting, and advancing the

aquaculture industry in Texas through education, advocacy, and collaboration among producers and

industry partners.