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Texas Aquaculture Association Endorses Nate Sheets for Texas Agriculture Commissioner

by Publisher
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FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas Aquaculture Association (TAA) is proud to announce its
endorsement of Nate Sheets for Texas Agriculture Commissioner, citing his strong
commitment to supporting Texas agriculture, rural communities, and the future of
aquaculture in the state.
“As Texas agriculture continues to evolve, it is critical to have leadership that understands the
importance of all sectors of our industry, including aquaculture,” said Brian Brawner, President
of the Texas Aquaculture Association. “Nate Sheets recognizes the value of aquaculture to
Texas’ economy, food supply and rural communities, and we believe he will be a strong
advocate for producers across the state.”
The Texas aquaculture community contributes to food production, economic development and
sustainable resource management throughout Texas. TAA members include producers of
shrimp, oysters, redfish, catfish, tilapia, hybrid striped bass, crawfish, baitfish, sport fish and
ornamental fish, as well as pond and lake managers, suppliers, researchers, students and
other industry partners dedicated to advancing aquaculture and seafood production in the
state.
TAA board members noted that Sheets’ focus on innovation, market development, regulatory
consistency, research support, responsible resource management and rural economic growth
aligns closely with the priorities of the Texas aquaculture industry. His sincere interest in
ensuring the future of aquaculture has been demonstrated by his visits with TAA members,
including most recently touring multiple farms in Palacios to learn more about its importance
in Texas.
“We are proud to endorse Nate Sheets for Texas Agriculture Commissioner and look forward
to working with him to strengthen opportunities for Texas agriculture and aquaculture,”
Brawner added.
For more information about the Texas Aquaculture Association, please visit
https://texasaquaculture.org.
About the Texas Aquaculture Association
The Texas Aquaculture Association is dedicated to promoting, protecting, and advancing the
aquaculture industry in Texas through education, advocacy, and collaboration among producers and
industry partners.

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