Calling all future cheerleaders! La Marque High School Cheerleader Tryouts are just around the corner, and registration is now OPEN! Don’t miss the mandatory parent meeting on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. in the LMHS Professional Development Room – your ticket to the cheer tryouts! Remember, attendance at the parent meeting is necessary to be eligible to try out. Secure your spot by signing up at the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/wt8xESYw8T
