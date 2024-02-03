College of the Mainland Upcoming Events

COM Theatre Presents: Little Shop of Horrors

Feb. 1-18, 2024

Thursday to Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

College of the Mainland Theatre, 1200 Amburn Rd., Texas City, TX 77591

For tickets or more information, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.

African Americans in Industry – Refineries and Engineering

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

12:30—1:30 p.m.

College of the Mainland, Conference Center, 1200 Amburn Rd., Texas City, TX 77591

COM will recognize the accomplishments and innovations made by African Americans in refineries and engineering. The honoree and speaker, Bo Hunter, is the first African American Process Operator at a Texas City refinery. Mr. Hunter is also a pilot who flies cancer patients across the country for treatment and gives scholarships specifically to COM students.

Free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.com.edu/bhm.

Educate a Woman Laughs for Lunch Event

Friday, March 22, 2024

11:30 a.m.—1 p.m.

College of the Mainland, Conference Center, 1200 Amburn Rd., Texas City, TX 77591

Mark your calendars now for one of 2024’s most exciting events! Featuring the hilarious stand-up comedian, Leighann Lord, the Educate a Woman “Laughs for Lunch” luncheon and fundraiser will be an event to remember. Tickets go on sale in January 2024. Brought to you by the COM Foundation. A silent auction will be held in the days leading up to the event.

For tickets and more information, visit https://give.com.edu/2024events/.

Flock the Block

Saturday, March 23, 2024

College of the Mainland, Parking Lot B, 1200 Amburn Rd., Texas City, TX 77591

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

All are invited to Flock the Block with College of the Mainland at a FREE community day of fun for the whole family! Featuring a SPRINGtastic Easter egg hunt, interactive learning activities, face painting, refreshments, lively entertainment and more, this exciting community celebration is one you won’t want to miss! For more information, visit www.com.edu/flocktheblock.