Gardening

Texas City Garden Club

by Brandon Williams
The Texas city Garden Club had a great meeting in January. We had a presentation about growing citrus on the Gulf Coast by David Eskins. Our thanks to Holly Anderson for organizing this for us.

  Join us at our next meeting on Wednesday February 14th at 10:00 a.m. in the Alamo room at the Nessler Center. We will have another presentation on Earth-Kind Gardening by Steve Holliday. 

What is Earth-Kind Gardening?

  Earth-Kind uses research-proven techniques to provide maximum gardening and landscape enjoyment while preserving and protecting our environment.

  The objective of Earth-Kind is to combine the best of organic and traditional gardening and landscaping principles to create a new horticultural system based on real-world effectiveness and environmental responsibility.

The principal goals of Earth-Kind include:

  • Water conservation
  • The safe use and handling of fertilizers & pesticides
  • Reduction of yard wastes entering urban landfills
  • Landscaping for Energy Conservation

   As your interest and knowledge in these areas grows you will have an increased awareness of the many programs, practices and activities that are Earth-Kind. 

  Working together we can make a difference in conserving and protecting our valuable natural resources. 

   The primary mission of the Garden Club is to promote awareness of city beautification, the love of gardening, environmental concerns, and community involvement. The Texas City Garden Club began in 1933. The First President was Mrs. Davison of the Davison Family.

   The Garden Club meets on the 2nd Wednesday of the Month (September – May). Memberships dues are $10.

Some our club activities and involvement include~

Spot of Beauty

The Garden Club selects a residence/business that has a “Spot of Beauty.”  When chosen, the Garden Club places a Spot of Beauty sign at that location.

Community Involvement

The Garden Club sponsors and cares for the planters in front of Moore Memorial Library. Members take turns watering each month.

The Club purchases and plants a tree for National Arbor Day and Texas Arbor Day. 

We support The Galveston Shriners hospital with a yearly donation.

Holiday Market 

Each year we hold our Annual Holiday Market. This is our main fundraiser which we prepare for all year. We have a variety of vendors that participate. We have Bake Sale and Plant Sale.

Members provided items for the Baked Sale

Member care and cultivate plants throughout the year to be ready in November.

Visitors are always welcome!

Come Grow with Us ~ We are Planting for the Future

For more information, contact Bridget @ bbuffa1@gmail.com

