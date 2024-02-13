What a weekend for the TCHS swim team at the Region 5 Championship series! Out of 24 teams and 395 swimmers, our athletes competed well! Here’s a recap of our outstanding achievements:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: 14th overall (Avery Demers, Kassidy Scanlon, Melanie Trevino, Angelin Vela)
Boys 200 Medley Relay: 11th overall (Gabriel Alvarez, Taylor Elliott, James Treble, Robert Woods)
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 12th overall (Kassidy Scanlon, Melanie Trevino, Angelin Vela, Avery Demers)
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 12th overall (James Treble, Dimitri Kidd, Gabriel Alvarez, Robert Woods)
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 10th overall (Kassidy Scanlon, Melanie Trevino, Kali Garcia, Avery Demers)
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 8th overall (James Treble, Dimitri Kidd, Gabriel Alvarez, Robert Woods)
In individual events:
Avery Demers placed 11th in the 50 Freestyle. James Treble made us proud with an 11th place in the 100 Butterfly and set a new school record with a blazing time of 1:01.86!