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Walking in my Armor of God

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Ephesians 6:10-18

Walking in the Armor of God means actively applying spiritual truths—truth, righteousness, peace, faith, and control—to daily life, equipping you to stand firm against adversity.  It is a daily, conscious decision to rely on God’s strength for protection against fear, doubt, and temptation. Putting on the Armor of God. Belt of Truth: Aligns your thoughts and actions with God’s Word, rejecting lies and deception. Matthew 9:29. Breastplate of Righteousness: Protects your heart by living according to God’s will, choosing integrity. Feet fitted with the Gospel of Peace: Provides stability and readiness, grounding you during chaos. Isaiah 26:3. Shield of Faith: Extinguishes doubts and attacks, allowing you to trust God word in all situations. No matter problem.  Helmet of Salvation: Guards your mind, providing confidence in God’s word and security in Christ. Philippians 4:8. Sword of the Spirit: The Word of God, used to block fib, lie, untruth and spiritual attacks. Hebrews 4:12. How to Walk in the Armor Daily? Psalms 34:19. Begin with Prayer: Start your day by consciously “putting on” each piece.  Rely on God’s Power: Walking in the armor is not done in your own strength, but by relying on God’s word and power to operate in His truth. Stay Grounded in Peace: Take time to ground yourself by spending 30 seconds focusing on the peace of the word of God before the day’s challenges, suggests. Walk in Love: Remember that armor is often used in defense, and unity when walking with others. To help you stand stronger.  Stand Firm: Recognize that the battle is spiritual, not just against people and that you are protected against discouragement, temptation, and doubt. 

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