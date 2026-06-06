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We Made It: COM Honors African American Inventors for Juneteenth

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(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) invites the community to its annual Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 18, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the COM Conference Center. This year’s theme, “We Made It” celebrates the innovation, perseverance and contributions of African American inventors whose ideas have transformed industries and everyday life.

Guest speaker Clemon Prevost, a former COM trustee, alum and U.S. patent holder, will share how his journey led him to develop a patented high-performance cooling system and build a successful career as an instructor, inventor and entrepreneur.

“The first time I met a guy with a patent—I felt like I shook hands with Thomas Edison,” said Prevost. “After that, the rest has been history. I’m about eight patents deep right now.”

Representatives from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Southwest Regional Outreach Office will also attend the event to explain the patent application process and provide information about protecting intellectual property. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn directly from patent professionals about bringing new ideas to life and protecting their innovations.

“We are proud to celebrate the contributions of African American inventors and innovators while welcoming Mr. Prevost back to COM,” said COM President Dr. Helen Brewer. “Mr. Prevost’s journey is a powerful example of what can happen when vision, determination and perseverance come together.”

The event is free and open to the public. Community members, students, aspiring entrepreneurs and anyone interested in innovation are encouraged to attend and learn about the impact of invention, perseverance and creativity.

COM will be closed Friday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

Photo: Graphic Flyer for COM’s Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 18 at 12:30 p.m. in the COM Conference Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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