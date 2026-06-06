We Made It: COM Honors African American Inventors for Juneteenth

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) invites the community to its annual Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 18, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the COM Conference Center. This year’s theme, “We Made It” celebrates the innovation, perseverance and contributions of African American inventors whose ideas have transformed industries and everyday life.

Guest speaker Clemon Prevost, a former COM trustee, alum and U.S. patent holder, will share how his journey led him to develop a patented high-performance cooling system and build a successful career as an instructor, inventor and entrepreneur.

“The first time I met a guy with a patent—I felt like I shook hands with Thomas Edison,” said Prevost. “After that, the rest has been history. I’m about eight patents deep right now.”

Representatives from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Southwest Regional Outreach Office will also attend the event to explain the patent application process and provide information about protecting intellectual property. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn directly from patent professionals about bringing new ideas to life and protecting their innovations.

“We are proud to celebrate the contributions of African American inventors and innovators while welcoming Mr. Prevost back to COM,” said COM President Dr. Helen Brewer. “Mr. Prevost’s journey is a powerful example of what can happen when vision, determination and perseverance come together.”

The event is free and open to the public. Community members, students, aspiring entrepreneurs and anyone interested in innovation are encouraged to attend and learn about the impact of invention, perseverance and creativity.

COM will be closed Friday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

Photo: Graphic Flyer for COM’s Juneteenth Celebration on Thursday, June 18 at 12:30 p.m. in the COM Conference Center.