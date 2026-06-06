Home NewsGovernor Abbott Breaks Ground On $1 Billion Davie Defense Shipyard Modernization In Galveston 
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Governor Abbott Breaks Ground On $1 Billion Davie Defense Shipyard Modernization In Galveston 

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GALVESTON — Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks and participated in a groundbreaking ceremony on a $1 billion modernization of Davie Defense’s Gulf Copper Shipyards’ Coast Guard icebreaker production facilities in Galveston and Port Arthur. This project is the state’s first complex shipbuilding project in decades. 

“This is a quintessential America First project,” said Governor Abbott. “America has a dire need for more ships. Texas is proud to partner with Davie Defense on this project. These ships will be built in Texas, crewed by Americans, and deployed to defend American sovereignty in the fastest-growing strategic theater on earth: the Arctic.”

During his remarks, the Governor highlighted that Davie Defense’s significant investment in this expanded shipbuilding facility will bring more advanced defense manufacturing to Texas, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and enhance America’s maritime security. He added that Texas will play a key role in keeping the American homeland safe. The Governor also emphasized that Texas’ business-friendly policies and world-class workforce led to this expansion.

The Gulf Copper Shipyards’ production facility is expected to create approximately 2,400 new jobs, with broader statewide economic impact estimated to support nearly 7,000 jobs.

The Governor was joined by U.S. Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Randy Weber, U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Kevin Lunday, Galveston Mayor John Paul Listowski, Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar, Davie Defense Co-Founder James Davies, Davie Defense Co-Founder Alex Vicefield, and Davie Defense CEO Philip Burns-O’Brien. 

Additional photos of the ceremony will be provided here when available.

(PHOTO: Office Of The Governor, 6/1/26)

(PHOTO: Office Of The Governor, 6/1/26)

(PHOTO: Office Of The Governor, 6/1/26)

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