Juneteenth Celebrations Set to Begin Across Galveston

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Celebrating Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, is a Galveston tradition that dates back to 1865. That year, General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and issued General Order No. 3, announcing that all enslaved people in Texas were free.

In June 2021, Juneteenth was designated a federal holiday, and communities across the nation now celebrate this important milestone in American history.

This year’s celebrations in Galveston are about to begin with galas, parades, concerts, festivals, and other community-centered events. You can find a full list of events at https://www.visitgalveston.com/events/annual-events/juneteenth/events/

Among the many celebrations taking place across Galveston this year, the Galveston Island Juneteenth Festival and Celebration, organized by Lawanda Hardeman Kisilu, will be held on Saturday, June 13, at Menard Park. The festival will feature a variety of food vendors, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. One of the highlights of the day will be the crowning of this year’s Little Miss Juneteenth Princess and Little Mr. Juneteenth Prince.

The children selected for these honors are Norris Burkely III, who will be crowned Little Mr. Juneteenth Prince, and Morgan Garrett, who will be crowned Little Miss Juneteenth Princess. The crowing will take place at 4:00 pm on the stage at Menard Park.

Each child’s mother has written a short biography about their son or daughter, and we are honored to share these inspiring stories with our readers.

Each child’s mother has provided a short biography, and we are honored to share these inspiring stories with our readers.

Norris Burkley III

At just eight years old, Norris is already demonstrating a remarkable breadth of intellect and engagement. As a student at Oppe Elementary, he actively participates in the rigorous Bilingual 2-way immersion program, showcasing not only his academic aptitude but also an invaluable cross-cultural understanding. His curiosity for innovation is further evidenced by his involvement in both the Robotics and STEM Blast programs, where he hones critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are vital for future leaders.

Beyond the classroom, Norris serves at the Mount Olive M. B. C. His contributions are far from passive; he regularly captivates audiences with solo performances, delivers eloquent holiday speeches, and honorably served as an Armor Bearer for the late Pastor Norris Burkley, Sr. This role, in particular, speaks volumes about his character, responsibility, and profound respect for his heritage and spiritual lineage. He consistently steps forward to assist in various capacities, embodying the spirit of service and community dedication.

Norris’ eloquence and impact aren’t confined to the church. In the summer of 2025, he delivered a truly resonant speech at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center for the National Day of Social Action, an event organized through the Nia Cultural Center’s Freedom School. To command an audience and articulate significant themes at eight years old is a rare gift, showcasing his emerging leadership and ability to inspire.

Norris also exemplifies teamwork and perseverance on the field. He began his journey in the Galveston Little League in 2025 with the Diamondbacks and continued to develop his athletic skills and sportsmanship as a 2026 member of the Marlins team.

Norris Burkley, III is a bright, articulate, and community-minded young man who truly embodies the essence of leadership, cultural pride, and active engagement that the Little Mr. Juneteenth title represents. We believe he would be an outstanding and inspiring ambassador for this significant celebration.

Morgan Garrett

Morgan Garrett is an 8-year-old born and raised in Galveston, Texas. She attended Mainland Preparatory Academy, where her favorite subject is science and she enjoyed being a cheerleader. Morgan is kind, compassionate, confident, and extremely funny, bringing joy and laughter everywhere she goes.

Morgan loves spending time at the beach, reading books, caring for her cat Ginger, and doing anything arts and crafts related. She is also an amazing artist, just like her mommy. One of her favorite things to do is enjoy relaxing days with her Gigi.

Morgan attends Church of the Bay with her family and has a beautiful heart for God. Every morning during her prayers, she asks God to help her be more like Jesus by walking in the fruits of the Spirit. Her sweet faith and loving spirit shine brightly in her everyday life.

Outside of school, Morgan enjoys making family skits on social media with her dad and sisters, where many of their videos have gone viral and brought smiles to millions of people online. Coming from a big, loving blended family, Morgan is blessed with seven sisters and two brothers who make life exciting and full of fun.

Above all, Morgan strives to keep God first in everything she does. When people ask her what she wants to be when she grows up, her answer is always, “A disciple of God.” Her faith, joyful spirit, and loving heart continue to inspire everyone around her.

Morgan is honored to represent her community as this year’s Juneteenth Princess and looks forward to continuing to inspire others with her kindness, creativity, and bright spirit.