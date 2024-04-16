Best of Show

Wednesday, April 17, 2024
by Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Raising steers, painting, working at booths at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo, entering the Rodeo Queen Pageant and speaking four languages —these skills and activities keep Samantha Mena very occupied. They also keep a smile on her face.

This is her first year participating in the Rodeo Queen pageant. She’s in tenth grade at Clear Lake High School and has plans to one day become an agriculture teacher. Her painting won best in show.

Samantha will be back next year for more Fair and Rodeo and more competing. Whether she wins or loses, she’s a Texan who’s gonna keep on trying.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

