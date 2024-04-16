Best of Show

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Raising steers, painting, working at booths at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo, entering the Rodeo Queen Pageant and speaking four languages —these skills and activities keep Samantha Mena very occupied. They also keep a smile on her face.

This is her first year participating in the Rodeo Queen pageant. She’s in tenth grade at Clear Lake High School and has plans to one day become an agriculture teacher. Her painting won best in show.

Samantha will be back next year for more Fair and Rodeo and more competing. Whether she wins or loses, she’s a Texan who’s gonna keep on trying.