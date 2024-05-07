Astros, Dynamo continue Road Trips  

There won’t be any Houston pro sports in town to end the week as both the Astros and Dynamo will be on the road. The Astros finish with the Yankees before facing the Tigers while the Dynamo visit Sporting KC on Saturday night.

Wednesday: La Marque High School will hold their Spring Sports banquet at the High School commons at 6:00 pm.

The Astros continue their series at the Yankees beginning at 6:05 pm. Space City Home Network begins at 5:30 pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: Both Space City Home Network and MLB Network will have coverage of the series finale between the Astros and Yankees at 4:05 pm, with SCHN starting at 3:30 pm with the pregame show.

Friday: The Astros open a weekend set at Detroit against a Tigers team that has jumped out to a surprising start in the AL Central. Gametime is at 5:40 pm, with SCHN hitting the air with the pregame show at 5:00 pm.

Saturday: Game two of the weekend set at the Tigers will have a slightly earlier start as the game gets underway at 5:10 pm. That means SCHN begins the pregame show at 4:30 pm.

Like the Astros, the Dynamo will also be on the road as they take on Sporting Kansas City at 7:30 pm. The match can be seen via Apple TV’s MLS package.