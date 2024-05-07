Thursday, May 9, 2024
TEW’S AUTO NEWS COLUMN: LEAGUE CITY PD ADDS NEW F-250 CRIME SCENE VEHICLE

By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer 

Everywhere we look, we see heavy duty trucks performing Herculean tasks.  Be they tow trucks, dump trucks, transport trucks or emergency service vehicles, trucks help us surmount the insurmountable.  

The League City Police Department recently added a brand new black gas-powered Ford F-250 crew cab to their inventory. 

This particular truck is used for crime scene investigations and is equipped with four-wheel-drive, a large utility shell at the back with lockable compartments along the side to keep measuring tools, evidence collection bags, forms and camera equipment secure.  

Since crimes can occur anywhere, even off road, trucks like LCPD’s can take investigators to nearly any site to conduct their work. 

Forensic Specialist Alex Hansen, who’s been with the police department nine years so the truck is a big upgrade over the previous vehicle they used.  She says it offers more room in the cab for work and transporting personnel.  Hansen notes the rear compartment offers more room for storing larger equipment like the department’s 3D scanner.  

Photo cutline: LCPD Forensic Specialist Alex Hansen stands next to the police department’s new crime scene vehicle.  Photo by Richard Tew/Tew’s Auto News/The Post Newspaper.

