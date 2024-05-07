Cinco De Mayo in Galveston

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

LULAC Council151 hosted their annual Cinco De Mayo Festival in front of the courthouse in Galveston on Saturday. Galveston Mayor, Craig Brown, read a proclamation from the city honoring Cinco De Mayo.

The event continued with a rousing vocalist singing The Star-Spangled Banner and an opening prayer.

Children from Morgan Elementary school were the first in the day’s schedule of entertainment. They came out ready to convince the audience they were someone other than themselves. Each child did an impersonation of one of Latin America’s well-known contemporary and legacy musical artists.

Eder Fuentes as the final act of the troupe brought out the crowd’s approval singing along to El Rey. He delivered yet another year as a very impressive Vincente Fernandez.

The day continued with music, dancing, food, beverages and an abundance of sunshine and humidity.