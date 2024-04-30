TEW’S AUTO NEWS COLUMN: A TALE OF TWO TOYOTAS

By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

Many cars enjoy a cult-like status: Mustangs, Corvettes, VW Bugs, etc. The list goes on and on. Toyota also has vehicles which amass loyal followers as well.

According to Toyota’s UK website, the Land Cruiser—Toyota’s longest-running model—first came on the scene in 1951 and served as a vehicle to shuttle Japan’s national police reserve force. Toyota also built “Jeep-like” trucks for service during the Korean War. These vehicles were commissioned and purchased by the U.S. Government.

Over time various versions of the “BJ” platform were created and in time the Land Cruiser would see use in the consumer market where in time, it would enjoy great success for its reliability, off-road chops and ability to take many different types of modification.

Toyota says in its over 70 year history, over 70 million Land Cruisers in all of its various iterations have been sold around the world.

Though much newer than the Land Cruiser, the Toyota 4Runner has also enjoyed cult status, particularly in the off-road world, for its relative affordability, legendary build quality and reliability.

Both the Land Cruiser and 4Runner have recently made the news as the newest generation of both vehicles will hit dealer showrooms this year.

Hot on the heels of the newest generation of Toyota’s popular midsize truck the Tacoma, existing fans and potential converts will have lots of new choices for their next on and off-road vehicle.

Both the new Land Cruiser and the just-announced sixth generation 4Runner shed their previous V8 and V6 power plants (respectively) and now come equipped with the same two four cylinder hybrid and non-hybrid variants found in the new Tacoma. All three vehicles come with the new “i-FORCE MAX” 2.4L turbocharged engine good for 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. An optional hybrid model adds a battery pack and electric motor to up the aforementioned power figures to 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque. Hybrid models also come with 2,600 watt inverters for powering many types of electronic must-haves when away from home. All come with an 8 speed automatic transmission.

The 2024 Land Cruiser can be had in three new trim models: The “Land Cruiser 1958,” the “Land Cruiser” and “The First Edition.” All have slightly different looks with the 1958 version taking on a more classic look in the front with more traditionally-looking rounded headlights when compared to the more modernized front fascia of the other two models. All come with full-time four-wheel-drive systems.

Speaking of variety, the sixth gen 4Runner also comes in various models and configurations ranging from the more subdued-yet refined-family hauler to the more off-road worthy TRD and new “Trailhunter ” model. The later two get more aggressive fender flares, a suspension lift (two options) and larger 33” tires among other options designed to take the driver further and further off-road.

Underpinning it is the same 2.4L i-Force engine, four-wheel-drive, 8 speed auto-based system used in the Land Cruiser and Tacoma truck. However, one difference in the power train is some models come with full-time four-wheel-drive, others have to shift from two-wheel-drive to four-wheel-drive.

The 4runner was first released in 1984 and built a following in the suv market. One of the few body-on-frame offerings left in the automotive marketplace, the 4Runner has remained largely untouched over the last 14 years. It’s always considered one of the most reliable vehicles out there and is tough-as-nails when pushed off road. A criticism though was the fact it was largely unchanged for so long. Many bemoaned its lack of the newest technology and rarely-updated external fascia. That’s all changed now as the recently-launched 2025 pairs a thoroughly updated exterior matched with a refined interior and modern big screen tech. Both models will also be able to tow 6,000lbs.

The upcoming 4Runner—never known for its excessive girth—has grown in size while the Land Cruiser, known for its ability to easily swallow the average-sized family, has shrunk slightly.

The base MSRP for the Land Cruiser 1958 is listed on Toyota.com for $55,950 while the Land Cruiser will set customers back $61,950 while “The First Edition” will cost $74,550.

At the time of the writing of this story, fuel economy numbers for the 4Runner and Land Cruiser have not been released.

So, should buyers wait for the new models to come out or go pick up a current model? Because the Land Cruiser hasn’t been sold on American shores in nearly three years, only the 4Runner is up for consideration unless a used car is an option.

Should you buy the current 4Runner? It’s a great vehicle with a rock solid pedigree for reliability. A buyer couldn’t go wrong picking up a 2024 model that’s for sure. But if more tech, updated looks, a more powerful and efficient engine option, along with more off road capability is on your list of must-haves, wanting until the Fall when the new 4Runner is set to debut might be worth the wait.

Photo cutline: Toyota’s new six generation 2025 4Runner (top) and the new 2024 ” Land Cruiser 1958 Model” (bottom). Photo credit: www.Toyota.com.