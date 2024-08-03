Home NewsCommunityGardening September 2024 Galveston County Master Gardener Calendar of Public Educational Programs
Gardening

September 2024 Galveston County Master Gardener Calendar of Public Educational Programs

T-BUD GRAFTING (hands-on)

Saturday, September 14, 2024

9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Galveston County Master Gardener Hazel Lampton will present a hands-on workshop for T-bud grafting. We will explore methods used on peach, plum, pear, apple, and other fruit trees. ***NOTE: Workshop is limited to 20 participants. You must pre-register to participate*** Location:  Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office inside Carbide Park, 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568.  Register here: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/  or call 281-309-5065.

SUMMER SUNDOWN PLANT SALE (online)

12p.m., Friday, September 13, 2024 – 12 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2024

We will have fruit and citrus trees, tomatoes, and perennial varieties available for purchase. Shop NOON TO NOON September 13 – September 14 online. Schedule pickup at time in the Discovery Garden in Carbide Park, 4102 Main Street (Hwy 519), La Marque77568, at the time of purchase.  Visit the Galveston County Master Gardeners’ online store for more details: https://galvestonmg.square.site/ or call 281-786-6834.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR 

3RD ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL & PLANT SALE

Saturday, October 12, 2024

 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Galveston County Master Gardeners offer fun, food and discovery at our 3rd Annual Fall Festival and Plant Sale. Featuring Discovery Garden tours and seminars, “Ask a Master Gardener” and Galveston County AgriLife Extension program booths. Select vendors, Master Gardener grown plants, fall veggies, herbs, bulbs and more! Location: Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main Street (FM 519), La Marque 77568.  To find out more: https://txmg.org/galveston or call 281-534-3413.

